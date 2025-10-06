Saniflow Corp. Champions Waste Reduction in Commercial Restrooms Ahead of America Recycles Day

Saniflow Corp. - Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Washroom Products Machflow Plus Hand Dryer by Saniflow Corp. U-Flow wins EPDA Award Dualflow Plus Hand Dryer from Saniflow U-Flow Hand Dryer from Saniflow Corp.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 15 billion trees cut down each year for paper towel production, Saniflow Corp. is calling on businesses, schools, and public facilities to rethink how they manage restroom waste. Ahead of America Recycles Day (Nov. 15), the U.S.-based hand dryer and baby changing station manufacturer is urging organizations to make the switch to sustainable, touchless solutions like the U-Flow® and Machflow® Plus hand dryers — systems designed to eliminate paper waste, reduce energy use, and lower operating costs.

“Restrooms are one of the most overlooked sources of waste in commercial buildings,” said Jennifer Milanes, the National Sales manager for Saniflow. “By simply replacing paper towels with high-efficiency electric hand dryers, facilities can drastically cut waste, lower maintenance expenses, and contribute to cleaner, greener operations.”

Saniflow’s U-Flow® and Machflow® Plus hand dryer models represent the next generation of energy-efficient drying technology. Each dryer is engineered with a low-energy, high-pressure motor that cuts drying times to under 15 seconds, while consuming up to 90% less energy than traditional dryers. Both models feature HEPA filtration and Ion Hygienic® technology to purify the air before it touches users’ hands — ensuring not just sustainability, but hygiene at the highest standard.

Unlike paper towels, which can take years to decompose and often end up in landfills, Saniflow dryers generate zero waste and require minimal maintenance. For facility managers, that means fewer refills, less custodial labor, and reduced storage space for disposable products.

Saniflow’s commitment to environmental responsibility extends beyond its product line. Each dryer is manufactured by Mediclinics S.A. in Barcelona, Saniflow’s parent company, under eco-friendly production processes that prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency. Together, the two companies are helping redefine what a sustainable restroom looks like — one where innovation, hygiene, and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

“America Recycles Day reminds us that sustainability starts with small decisions,” the company added. “Upgrading your hand dryers might seem like a minor change, but the impact it makes — in cost savings, carbon reduction, and user satisfaction — is enormous.”

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, offering eco-friendly and ADA-compliant products engineered by Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain). With nearly 50 years of expertise in hygiene innovation, Saniflow combines cutting-edge technology with modern European design to create durable, sustainable, and efficient restroom solutions for airports, schools, shopping centers, and public facilities across North America.

