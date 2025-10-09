Saniflow Corp. Helps Schools and Public Facilities Prep Restrooms for Back-to-School Season

Saniflow Corp.: Modern Restroom Solutions for Schools and Universities The U-Flow: The Most Innovative and Efficient Hand Dryer on the Market. Machflow Plus by Saniflow Corp. Babymedi Changing Station by Saniflow. Comes in Black or Satin Stainless Steel.

As students and staff return to school nationwide, Saniflow is helping schools and public facilities prepare their restrooms for the busy school year ahead.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As students, teachers, and staff return to classrooms nationwide, Saniflow Corp. has been helping schools and public facilities prepare their restrooms for the busy school year ahead. With a lineup of low-noise, eco-friendly hand dryers and ADA-compliant baby changing stations, Saniflow is setting a new standard for hygiene, safety, and sustainability in educational environments.

For many districts, back-to-school maintenance goes beyond classroom supplies — it’s about ensuring every student and staff member has access to clean, efficient, and touch-free facilities. Saniflow’s Machflow® Plus and Speedflow® Plus hand dryers deliver rapid, hygienic drying with adjustable motor speeds and ultra-quiet operation — a key advantage for schools where noise levels matter.

“School restrooms can experience hundreds of uses each day, which means reliability and hygiene are non-negotiable,” said a spokesperson for Saniflow Corp. “Our products are designed to handle high-traffic environments while helping facilities save energy, reduce waste, and minimize maintenance time.”

Both the Machflow® Plus and Speedflow® Plus incorporate HEPA filtration and Ion Hygienic® technology, which purifies the air by neutralizing bacteria and viruses before it reaches the user’s hands. Combined with BioCote® antimicrobial protection on their U-Flow and Dualflow Plus models, these dryers support a safer restroom environment for students and staff.

Saniflow also offers the BabyMedi® baby changing station, a compact, ergonomic, and ADA-compliant solution available in vertical or horizontal configurations and recessed or surface-mounted options. Each BabyMedi® station includes a built-in Ion Hygienic® system that activates between uses to keep the surface free from germs, as well as BioCote® antimicrobial protection to prevent bacteria spread / buildup.

The company’s parent manufacturer, Mediclinics S.A., based in Barcelona, Spain, designs and produces all Saniflow products with a commitment to energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and long-term durability. Together, Saniflow and Mediclinics are helping U.S. schools and facilities create healthier, quieter, and more sustainable restrooms that meet modern design and compliance standards.

“As educational institutions modernize their facilities, we’re proud to offer products that not only perform reliably but also support sustainability and well-being,” the company added. “From preschools to universities, Saniflow’s touch-free technology ensures restrooms stay clean, efficient, and future-ready.”

For more information on Saniflow’s commercial restroom solutions or to request a quote, visit www.saniflowcorp.com.

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, proudly backed by nearly 50 years of expertise from its parent company, Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain). Saniflow’s innovative, eco-friendly products combine modern European design with durable engineering to deliver hygienic, efficient, and compliant restroom solutions for schools, airports, shopping centers, and public facilities across North America.

