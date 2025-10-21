Space Force Association Announces Four New Corporate Members to Join its Ranks
The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce that four distinguished companies have joined as Corporate Members: the Artemis Group, North Wind Group, EigenQ and Terran Orbital. These organizations represent a broad cross-section of the space, defense, and advanced technology sectors, and their inclusion reflects the SFA’s ongoing commitment to expanding industry engagement, fostering collaboration, and strengthening the space ecosystem.
The Artemis Group
The Artemis Group is a strategic advisory, government affairs, business development, and communications firm that focuses on the intersection of space, defense, and public policy. The team is led by former NASA Administrator and U.S. Congressman Jim Bridenstine. They leverage deep experience in government, industry, and strategic communications to help space and defense companies navigate federal relations and growth strategies. The firm plays a key role in advancing national space priorities by bridging the gap between innovative companies and policymakers.
North Wind Group
North Wind is a diversified engineering, environmental, and mission support firm providing integrated technical solutions to federal and commercial clients. North Wind delivers full lifecycle services, including environmental remediation and compliance, civil and structural engineering, facility operations, and design-build execution for critical infrastructure. As a subsidiary of Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), North Wind combines the agility of a small business with the resources of a large enterprise to support mission-critical operations across the Department of Defense and Department of Energy. The company is well-positioned to assist the U.S. Space Force with infrastructure modernization, base support, and resilient facility operations that sustain mission readiness.
EigenQ
EigenQ is a disruptive U.S.-based quantum technology company advancing quantum cybersecurity, quantum internet, and quantum computing. EigenQ’s PQC+™ solutions, the first NIST-certified, accelerate government, defense, and space organizations in achieving quantum readiness and meeting federal mandates and global standards. Backed by deep quantum expertise and strategic partnerships with HPE and WNC, EigenQ delivers scalable, future-proof, cutting-edge quantum technology solutions to protect mission-critical systems and position the U.S. to lead the quantum era.
Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital, a Lockheed Martin Company, is a leading manufacturer of satellite solutions, providing end-to-end mission services for commercial, civil, and government customers. Terran Orbital specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced satellite systems, leveraging cutting-edge technologies that support critical national security, scientific research, and commercial applications around the world.
The Space Force Association looks forward to working with these new corporate partners to advance its mission: to educate, advocate, and engage in support of the Space Force, national security, and space enterprise growth.
