Marquee Brands Announces Dakine Days Campus Tour at Universities Across the U.S.

Dakine Logo

Dakine Days slated to popup at University of San Diego, University of Vermont and University of Utah in September

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquee Brands, the global brand accelerator and owner of Dakine, the global active and outdoor brand today announces that it is headed to college campuses with the launch of Dakine Days college campus tour. The active and outdoor lifestyle brand will host on-campus pop-ups this month at three universities: University of San Diego, University of Vermont and University of Utah.Dakine Days aims to inspire a passion for active and outdoor living by connecting college students to the Dakine lifestyle—on campuses, on trails, in the water, and everywhere in between. Through high-impact, low-friction activations featuring Dakine athletes, branded apparel, gear and giveaways the brand is bringing Dakine to college communities, to meet students where they are, on select university campuses on the east and west coast.“We’re excited to bring Dakine Days to campuses and students who are inherently linked to active and outdoor living,” said Nick Meistrell, vice president of Marketing, Active & Outdoor at Marquee Brands. “By showing up in the places students live, study, and explore, we’re building real connections that reflect the spirit of adventure that is at the heart of Dakine.”Dakine Days is designed to activate the Dakine lifestyle in the heart of college communities on both west coast and northeast campuses. With high-energy activations and authentic connections, the tour will generate brand heat right where college-age enthusiasts live, learn and play.Dakine Days campus tour schedule:• University of San Diego on Tuesday, Sept. 16Olympic gold medalist, X Games champion and Dakine snowboarder Red Gerard will join Dakine in San Diego in partnership with the USD Surf Club for the Alcala Bazaar.Red and members of the USD Surf Club will begin the day surfing in San Diego before heading to campus to connect with students and give away free gear.• University of Vermont on Wednesday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 20Dakine Days will take place on campus at Andrew Commons with the UVM Cycling Club, at the UVM Ski & Snowboard First General Meeting at Davis Center Wednesday evening, at The Alpine Shop Thursday afternoon and at AJ’s Ski & Sport Friday afternoon.The week will culminate Saturday at Bolton Valley Bike Park, where Dakine will give away free days of mountain biking to the first 50 students who participate in Dakine Days throughout the week in Burlington.• University of Utah on Tuesday, Sept. 23Dakine Days will be held at the University of Utah campus bookstore with Teton Gravity Research star, professional skier and Dakine athlete Kai Jones. Jones will join students for a mountain bike ride on trails near campus before the campus pop-up. The day will conclude with Dakine at the premiere of TGR’s film Pressure Drop at Red Butte Amphitheater.At every Dakine Days stop, Dakine will give away gear, press custom hats and host a grand prize drawing for a $2,000 product giveaway to one winner, among other programming plans.“Dakine has always been about fueling adventure, whether you’re on the mountain, at the beach or heading to class,” Meistrell said. “With Dakine Days, we’re not just showing up to school—we’re showing students how to start their college lives with purpose, style and a community that rides.”For more information about Dakine Days and to watch the campus tour, follow @dakine on Instagram. For more information about Dakine, please visit www.dakine.com . For media inquiries, please contact Senior Accountant Manager London Krapff at london@chair6collective.com.About DakineFounded in Hawaii in 1979, Dakine creates trusted packs and bags, accessories, apparel and outerwear for people who love to surf, snowboard, mountain bike, ski, windsurf, kiteboard and travel. From the mountains to the sea and the lifestyle in between, Dakine builds trusted products for life’s adventures. For more information, please visit https://www.dakine.com. About Marquee BrandsMarquee Brands is the premier accelerator of timeless brands, unlocking value and building global influence. With a focus on driving growth and building sustainable brand equity, we partner with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers, and distributors to scale brands across markets and channels. Marquee Brands’ global portfolio spans three distinct platforms: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle, Expressive Luxury and Active & Outdoor. For more information visit, www.marqueebrands.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.