The 17th UTM-UN Tourism Training Programme Launches in Macao, Highlighting Meetings and Events as Drivers for Local Development

MACAU, October 21 - The 17th UTM-UN Tourism Training Programme commenced on 21 October at MGM COTAI, marking a decade of this landmark project. This year’s programme, themed “Leveraging Meetings and Events for Local Development,” brings together renowned industry leaders, academics, and practitioners from across the Asia-Pacific region to explore how Meetings and Events can drive sustainable economic, social, and cultural growth.

The four-day training programme, sponsored by MGM, celebrates ten years of this flagship training effort jointly led by the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and UN Tourism, which began with a Memorandum of Understanding between the Macao SAR Government and UN Tourism signed in 2015. Over the past decade, this collaboration has trained nearly 400 participants from 36 UN Tourism member countries and has consolidated this annual programme as a premier capacity-building initiative in the region's tourism sector.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, emphasised the training programme’s significance: “Our long-running collaboration with UN Tourism has covered a lot of ground, ranging from sustainable tourism planning to destination branding. This year, we explore how meetings and events can become drivers of local prosperity, strengthening destination branding and fostering public-private partnerships that empower youth development and advance sustainability. Here in Macao, where MICE is a key pillar of economic diversification, this discussion is especially pertinent.”

Ms. Christine Brew, Programme Officer of the Regional Department for Asia and the Pacific at UN Tourism, underscored the huge economic power of the meetings and events (MICE) industry as well as its significant contribution to local development, travel and tourism and global GDP. Dr. Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at MGM, provided congratulatory remarks, spotlighting MGM’s support for tourism education and development in Macao.

The distinguished speakers in attendance include representatives from China Convention, Exhibition, Event Society (CCEES), Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, China, Galaxy Entertainment Group, International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Macao Government Tourism Office, MGM, Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS), UN Tourism, Union des Foires Internationales (UFI), as well as faculty members of UTM, to explore how the Meetings and Events can drive sustainable economic, social, and cultural growth.

The participants represent a diverse cross-section of tourism government representatives from UN Tourism member states, industry professionals, and tertiary educators from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, creating a dynamic environment for knowledge exchange and networking.

This year’s programme has been designed to provide practical, actionable insights that participants can implement in their own destinations and organisations. Through a combination of keynote presentations and panel discussions, attendees will gain comprehensive understanding of strategies for maximising the local impact of MICE events.

As the UTM-UN Tourism Training Programme enters its second decade, it continues to evolve to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the tourism industry. By bringing together international experts and regional practitioners, the future editions of the programme will continue to foster the cross-cultural collaboration and knowledge exchange—essential for addressing shared challenges and promoting more inclusive development models. The insights gained will contribute to shaping tourism policies and practices that benefit not just individual destinations, but the global community as a whole.