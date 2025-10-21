EIQdigital Launches UtilityConnect, Delivering Real-Time Access to Utility Account Data

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIQdigital , a leader in retail energy data and technology, today announced the launch of UtilityConnect https://utilityconnect.ai ), a new platform that provides real-time access to utility account data through a secure, flexible, and fully API-driven infrastructure.UtilityConnect is an ideal solution for any organization that relies on utility account data to power their products, services, or reporting. It provides fast, reliable access to critical utility information—such as bills, usage trends, payment history, account details, and more—across both regulated and deregulated markets. Currently covering over 90% of residential accounts in Texas, the platform is rapidly expanding its footprint nationwide.Key Capabilities & BenefitsReal-Time API Access – Gain instant, secure access to customer account data, tailored to your operational needs.Customer Insights & Retention Support – Enable proactive account management and personalized offerings to strengthen customer loyalty.Operational Efficiency – Eliminate manual processes and reduce error rates through automated data collection and validation.Revenue Accuracy – Audit REP commission payments with confidence using actual billed usage data.UtilityConnect reinforces EIQdigital’s commitment to simplifying energy access, enhancing data transparency, and accelerating the digital transformation of the energy industry.To learn more or get in touch, visit www.UtilityConnect.ai About EIQdigitalEIQdigital is an AI-first data and technology company transforming how homes and businesses manage energy. By leveraging advanced data infrastructure and exponential technologies, we’re driving a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable energy future.With deep expertise in both the Retail Energy sector and cutting-edge digital innovation, EIQdigital delivers solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and their customers—while supporting broader sustainability and climate goals.From advanced enrollment platforms like UtilityConnect to real-time market intelligence tools, EIQdigital provides the digital backbone that enables success in competitive energy markets.

