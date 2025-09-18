EIQdigital Launches BillReader to Eliminate Manual Utility Bill Entry with AI-Powered Data Extraction

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIQdigital , a leader in retail energy data and technology, today announced the launch of BillReader , an advanced AI-powered platform and API designed to accurately extract key data from customer electricity bills.BillReader leverages a retail energy–specific large language model and computer vision to process utility bills from images or PDFs. The tool helps Retail Energy Providers (REPs), brokers, and energy companies reduce manual data entry, minimize errors, and improve customer experiences. Available as both a web-based tool and an embeddable API, BillReader enables companies to automatically capture critical enrollment fields such as Service Address, ESIID, Meter Number, and more.Key Capabilities & BenefitsConversion Rate – Improves sign-up success rates by simplifying the enrollment process for customers.Operational Efficiency – Minimizes manual effort and errors with automated data extraction.Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) – Enhances the onboarding experience by eliminating manual document submission steps.Time to Serve – Accelerates customer onboarding by streamlining data collection processes.To learn more about BillReader and contact us, visit www.BillReader.com About EIQdigitalEIQdigital is the AI-First, data and technology leader transforming home and business energy management by leveraging data and exponential technologies to create a more sustainable and equitable energy future.With deep expertise in both Retail Energy and digital capabilities, we are positioned as a leader in developing digital products and services that address the needs of businesses and their customers while supporting important societal sustainability and climate goals.From tools like BillReader to advanced enrollment and energy management platforms, EIQdigital provides the technology infrastructure that powers success in competitive energy markets.

