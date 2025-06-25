EIQdigital Launches Power Rate Index: A Game-Changer in Market Intelligence for the Retail Energy Sector

Cutting-edge AI-driven platform delivers real-time competitive analysis across Texas and deregulated energy markets in the U.S.

With Power Rate Index, energy professionals can now access accurate market data in real time, empowering them to optimize pricing, benchmark against competitors, and drive business growth.” — Dan Sullivan, President & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIQdigital , a leader in retail energy data and technology, has announced the launch of Power Rate Index , a powerful market and competitive intelligence tool designed to provide retail energy suppliers, brokers, aggregators, and energy service providers with access to real-time residential pricing and competitive insights.Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Power Rate Index continuously monitors residential energy plans from government shopping sites, broker platforms, and energy supplier websites, ensuring accurate, up-to-date pricing intelligence for strategic and tactical decision-making.Market Coverage & Real-Time InsightsPower Rate Index’s robust platform curates thousands of energy plans daily, delivering critical market intelligence:- Expansive Market Reach: Originally focused on Texas, Power Rate Index now covers 14 states, including Texas (TX), Connecticut (CT), District of Columbia (DC), Delaware (DE), Illinois (IL), Massachusetts (MA), Maryland (MD), Maine (ME), New Hampshire (NH), New Jersey (NJ), New York (NY), Ohio (OH), Pennsylvania (PA), and Rhode Island (RI).- AI-Powered Market Monitoring: The platform monitors residential plan data daily, helping energy firms access up-to-date and relevant insights to support informed decisions.- Strategic Pricing Insights: Suppliers can pinpoint pricing sweet spots, react to market shifts, and refine their sales approaches with confidence.- Broker Rate Verification: Brokers can now compare supplier rates across competing platforms, ensuring they make informed decisions.- No Software Required: A subscription-based, user-friendly platform, Power Rate Index allows firms to access insights instantly, no installation needed. New users get a free one-month trial.To learn more about Power Rate Index and how it can support your business, visit www.PowerRateIndex.ai About EIQdigitalEIQdigital is the AI-First, data and technology leader transforming home and business energy management by leveraging data and exponential technologies to create a more sustainable and equitable energy future.With deep expertise in both Retail Energy and digital capabilities, we are positioned as a leader in developing digital products and services that address the needs of businesses and their customers while supporting important societal sustainability and climate goals.

