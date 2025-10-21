HEALING STREAMS LIVE HEALING SERVICES WITH PASTOR CHRIS

Global Healing Surge in October: The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris to Reach Billions Worldwide

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billions of people around the world are preparing for an extraordinary manifestation of the healing power of God during the 15th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, taking place from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26, 2025.This three-day global event — streamed live to every continent and in all known languages — will bring hope and restoration to millions participating from hospitals, prisons, homes, churches, and public spaces around the world.No distance is too great, and no condition is too difficult — the healing power of God will flow to everyone who believes.Broadcast in Every Language and on Every PlatformThe Healing Streams Live Healing Services will be aired on Healing Streams TV , across all Loveworld networks, and through numerous television and radio stations around the globe.Thanks to simultaneous interpretation in all languages, no one will be left out of this transformative spiritual experience.Free Registration Open to AllParticipation is completely free at : Healing Streams TVParticipants are encouraged to register their personal or family healing needs to receive spiritual guidance and ministry support ahead of the event.A Divine Mandate to Heal the Nations Under the leadership of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Inc ., the Healing Streams Live Healing Services have become the largest healing crusade in history — bringing the power of God’s Word to millions.“I have been sent to bring you healing,” declares Pastor Chris.“When I speak the Word, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world — be healed of your disease.”Over the years, countless people have testified of miraculous recoveries — from cancers to chronic illnesses — confirming the power of Jesus Christ to heal today.Miracle TestimoniesRealyn (UAE): Healed of breast cancer and completely restored after chemotherapy.Maleo (Tuvalu): Delivered from tremors and dizziness as Pastor Chris called his name.Hazel (United Kingdom): Set free after 20 years of anemia and heavy bleeding — “My doctor confirmed that I am completely healed.”Moserah (China): Healed of a liver abscess in the hospital — the pain vanished, strength returned, and joy overflowed.A Global Wave of Prayer in MotionIn preparation for the October event, believers worldwide are participating in a 24-hour nonstop prayer chain through myprayerclouds.org, signing up for 15-minute slots to create a continuous stream of intercession.From Lagos to Kathmandu, healing ambassadors are mobilizing in hospitals, prisons, and communities — distributing the Healing to the Nations Magazine and establishing physical and virtual healing centers across the world.Faith and Expectation Are Rising“My expectations are enormous,” says Rishi from India. “I know I will receive my healing — and healing for my nation.”“That tumor disappeared in the name of Jesus,” shares Priscilla from the United Kingdom. “I’m ready for my miracle!”Road to Healing Streams – Season 15 Now LiveAs preparation for the event continues, Season 15 of The Road to Healing Streams is airing daily on healingstreams.tv , featuring teachings, testimonies, and inspiring moments of faith.🕒 Broadcast Schedule:Weekdays: 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM (GMT+1)Weekends: 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM (GMT+1)Daily Stream: 7:00–9:00 PM (EST)Join the Global Healing MovementThis is your moment. Participate, pray, and partner with what God is doing in the world today. Register now at Healing Streams TV

