Maars North America selects Charleston County to establish first US-based production operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Maars North America (Maars), a global leader in architectural wall solutions, today announced it selects Charleston County to establish the company’s first U.S.-based production operation. The $3 million investment will create more than 10 new jobs.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Maars offers premium, customizable modular wall systems for commercial interiors including offices, hospitals, airports and universities. The company is active in more than 50 countries and supplies to a worldwide network of dealers.

Maars' new operation, located at 437 Interlock Alley in Mount Pleasant, will serve as a fabrication plant aimed at meeting increasing market demand and streamlining distribution across North America. In addition to the manufacturing operations, the site will feature a state-of-the-art showroom for the company’s architectural solutions.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Maars team should contact ricardo@maars.nl.

QUOTES

“This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to supporting high-growth market segments and delivering excellence on key projects. We are bringing the same standards of manufacturing excellence, process discipline and quality that have defined Maars for over 80 years.” -Maars North America Vice President Ricardo Costa

“We are always proud when a business decides to locate in South Carolina. Maars North America’s investment in the Lowcountry will contribute greatly to our state’s economy while bringing new opportunities for our people. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership with Maars in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Maars North America selecting South Carolina for its newest operation is another victory for our state’s business community. We are confident Charleston County will be an ideal location for Maars’ new fabrication plant and congratulate the company on this $3 million investment.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Maars North America’s presence here highlights Charleston County’s strategic position on the East Coast, which is ideal for port access and distribution. We are delighted to welcome the company and the quality jobs they are bringing to our community, reinforcing our commitment to building a diverse and dynamic local economy.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton

“Maars North America’s expansion into Charleston County speaks to the strength of our business climate and the talented people who call this region home. We’re thrilled to see a company with such a strong global reputation for design and innovation join our community and contribute to our growing advanced manufacturing ecosystem.” -Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair William Russell

FIVE FAST FACTS