Accelirate Deepens Partnership with AWS to Accelerate Enterprise Automation with Amazon Quick Automate

Accelirate deepens its partnership with AWS to advance AI-powered intelligent automation, enhance scalability, and deliver measurable ROI for enterprises.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelirate , a leading provider of enterprise automation and AI-driven transformation services, today announced the deepening of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance intelligent automation adoption across global enterprises. This collaboration leverages the power of Amazon Quick Automate, part of the new Amazon Quick Suite , designed to streamline and accelerate automation development through AI, workflow orchestration, and secure cloud integration.The partnership between Accelirate and AWS continues to evolve, underscoring a shared vision to help organizations modernize their automation practices and achieve faster time-to-value. As part of this collaboration, Accelirate implements and integrates Amazon Quick Automate into its enterprise automation solutions, enabling clients to streamline workflows, optimize productivity, and scale automation initiatives faster.The platform is leveraged both internally and within client environments as part of Accelirate’s process automation services, ensuring consistency, security, and measurabel ROI across deployments.The collaboration was recently recognized by AWS, highlighting Accelirate’s leadership in bringing AI-powered automation to enterprise operations across industries.“At Accelirate, the mission is to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation through intelligent automation, and Amazon Quick Automate has become a powerful enabler of that vision,” said Matt Gallo, Chief Revenue & Corporate Development Officer, Accelirate. “Its robust core functionality, from fast and reliable workflow orchestration to seamless AWS integration, combined with the Planner function and intuitive AI chat, enables the transformation of PDDs and SDDs into precise automation workflows with remarkable speed.”What once took a developer a full week can now be prototyped in just a few hours, enabling rapid MVP creation, faster validation with business units, and accelerated time-to-value. With its secure design, prompt-driven approach, and rapidly expanding capabilities, Amazon Quick Automate stands out as a next-generation solution that helps organizations modernize, scale, and deliver impactful automation initiatives with greater confidence and efficiency.Through this partnership, Accelirate and AWS aim to:Accelerate automation development with prompt-based workflow generation.Reduce build time from weeks to hours with AI-assisted planning and orchestration.Optimize security and compliance through AWS-native infrastructure.Deliver measurable ROI by enabling faster MVP validation and deployment.“Working closely with AWS allows us to combine our deep expertise in automation with the reliability and scale of the AWS community,” said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO and Co-Founder, Accelirate. “Together, we’re helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation while maintaining the speed, security, and flexibility they need to compete in today’s AI-driven landscape,” he added.About AccelirateAccelirate is a U.S.-based leader in enterprise automation, AI-driven process solutions, and testing services. The company helps global enterprises deliver measurable ROI through structured automation programs, AI agents, and intelligent workflows that enable sustainable digital transformation.

