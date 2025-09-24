Accelirate Launches AcceliQA: The Agent-Led Testing Program That Guarantees 40% ROI

Submit Release
Accelirate launches AcceliQA, an agent-led QA testing program that guarantees 40% ROI, 3X faster execution, lower costs, and a scalable Human+AI model.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelirate, a leader in enterprise automation and AI-powered solutions, today announced the launch of AcceliQA, a fully managed Agentic AI testing program, that guarantees 40% ROI while challenging outdated testing models that have remained stagnant for over 30 years.

For decades, QA testing has largely relied on manual effort and staff-heavy vendor models. Traditional approaches focus only on automated execution of tasks, leaving large gaps in adaptability, coverage, and cost efficiency. AcceliQA closes these gaps by integrating Generative AI-powered agents with expert operators in a “Human + AI” model, drastically reducing manual effort and vendor dependency.

The AcceliQA Difference

40% Guaranteed ROI – Clients save significantly while gaining more value through agent-led automation.

Agent-Powered Speed & Quality – agents + operators outperform traditional peopel only based QA teams.

Pilot Fast, Scale Seamlessly – Prove value quickly with one app and expand without overhead.

30–40% Lower Costs – AcceliQA directly challenges legacy vendors who avoid AI because it cannibalizes their revenue.

Fully Managed Testing – Agents plus human operators manage the entire process end-to-end.

Unlike traditional testing vendors, AcceliQA is built on a disruptive model that actually incentivizes reducing manual effort and headcount. This shift frees up teams to focus on innovation rather than repetitive test cycles.

Why AcceliQA Now?

The testing process has essentially remained unchanged for 30 years.

Enterprises today demand adaptability, speed, and efficiency that staff-heavy models cannot provide.

Generative AI agents automate script creation, regression tests, error handling, and coverage expansion.

AcceliQA provides full process automation, not just execution, delivering 3X faster testing and 40% lower costs.

“Testing shouldn’t be a bottleneck or a cost center anymore. With AcceliQA, we’re not just automating execution, we’re enabling a new agentic paradigm where AI agents collaborate, adapt, and deliver quality outcomes that legacy vendors can’t match,” said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO, Accelirate.

Availability

AcceliQA is now available to enterprises seeking to optimize their QA processes with autonomous agents. Organizations can begin with a pilot on one application to see immediate benefits in speed, coverage, and cost savings, before scaling across their testing ecosystem.

Follow us for exciting updates https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/acceliqa/

About Accelirate

Accelirate is a U.S.-based leader in enterprise automation and AI-driven solutions. Focused on delivering measurable ROI, Accelirate combines deep domain expertise with innovative frameworks to help enterprises scale automation, optimize operations, and achieve business transformation. To learn more about Accelirate and its AI-powered offerings, visit www.accelirate.com

