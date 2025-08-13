Accelirate Partners with Tricentis to Bring Faster, Scalable, and Agent-Driven Testing to Enterprise QA

Accelirate teams up with Tricentis to offer codeless, AI-powered testing that speeds releases, boosts coverage, and cuts manual QA work by up to 90%.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelirate , a leading provider of automation and AI Agent-driven services, has announced a new strategic partnership with Tricentis, the global leader in enterprise testing solutions and maker of Tosca, an industry-leading AI-powered and Agentic Testing platform trusted by enterprises worldwide.This partnership empowers organizations to accelerate their software testing lifecycle, improve quality, and reduce the cost of quality assurance (QA) through codeless, AI-driven automation. By combining Accelirate’s enterprise automation and QA expertise with Tosca’s advanced agentic testing capabilities, businesses can now achieve faster releases, higher coverage, and more consistent quality while keeping the process simple and manageable.What Makes Tricentis Tosca a Reliable Agentic Testing Platform?Tricentis Tosca uses AI and agentic capabilities to automatically adapt to application changes, detect risks, and optimize testing. Its model-based approach makes tests easier to maintain and reuse, while scriptless automation enables both business users and QA professionals to generate and update test cases without coding. This significantly reduces the time and effort traditionally required for test design. Tosca supports testing across web, desktop, mobile, APIs, SAP, mainframes, and cloud systems, and integrates seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines for agile and DevOps workflows.Accelirate integrates Tosca into comprehensive testing programs that span the entire software lifecycle. This includes defining enterprise-wide testing strategies, establishing governance and architecture, and managing test data effectively. The approach automates functional and regression testing for core business applications such as SAP, Oracle, web, mobile, and API systems, and uses modular design to reduce test case generation and maintenance time.“This association will enable enterprises to automate test case generation, release faster, and work with fewer manual steps,” said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO and Co-founder of Accelirate. “By combining Tosca’s codeless agentic testing platform with our strong testing frameworks and domain knowledge, we are helping our clients run more reliable software releases without overloading their teams.”Through this partnership, organizations can now reduce manual testing effort by up to 90%, accelerate release cycles with continuous AI-driven testing, and increase test coverage without adding QA headcount.About AccelirateAccelirate is a U.S.-based niche services provider focused on enterprise automation, AI-driven process solutions, and test automation services . The company helps enterprises deliver measurable ROI through structured automation programs and a proven delivery model. To learn more about Accelirate and its Gen AI and Intelligent Automation Service offerings.About TricentisTricentis is a global leader in enterprise testing and quality assurance solutions. Its flagship product, Tosca, is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to simplify and scale test automation with AI-powered agentic testing solutions.

