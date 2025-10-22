BioGreen360 and Rubicon Collaborate to Bring Non-Landfill Food Waste Recycling Innovations to the Market

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioGreen360, a leader in distributed, non-landfill data and AI driven food waste recycling solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Rubicon, a leading provider of technology and sustainability solutions to waste generators. Together, the companies will deliver customers a comprehensive set of non-landfill food waste recycling services that integrate BioGreen360’s Food Cycling™ Platform with Rubicon’s national network of recycling infrastructure and sustainability programs.BioGreen360’s Food Cycling™ Platform, which was recently expanded to include the BG Hub™ and BG Data™ solutions, enables businesses to eliminate food waste from landfills at the source, while also generating actionable insights that drive cost savings and sustainability performance. Rubicon extends this capability by providing customers with enterprise-scale hauling, diversion programs, and advanced sustainability reporting across a wide range of industries.“We are very excited to collaborate with Rubicon who shares our mission of developing non-landfill solutions to such a large and important environmental problem. By joining forces with Rubicon, we are creating a seamless solution for businesses that want to eliminate food waste from landfills,” said Joe Vaillancourt, Chief Executive Officer of BioGreen360. “This partnership allows us to combine our technology and data-driven platform with Rubicon’s national network and enterprise expertise, giving customers the most comprehensive set of food waste diversion solutions available.”The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing the circular economy, reducing landfill dependency, and helping organizations achieve their environmental, sustainability and regulatory compliance goals. Customers will now have access to an integrated suite of solutions, from on-site Food Cycling™ technology to enterprise-wide diversion programs, that transform food waste management into a measurable driver of environmental and operational value.Michael Dulin, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, shared "Rubicon is excited about this partnership as it aligns with our goal of providing sustainable solutions to our partners and clients. Together, we aim to create a positive impact on the planet and future generations. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we partner with others who share that vision."About BioGreen360BioGreen360 is revolutionizing food waste management with its fully circular Food Cycling™ Platform. Combining innovative distributed processing technologies with integrated data-and AI toolsets, BioGreen360 enables organizations to eliminate food waste from landfills, significantly reduce costs associated with overall food service operations, and achieve measurable sustainability goals.About RubiconRubicon is the leading provider of waste, recycling and environmental services, delivering customers real reliability, real efficiency and real accountability. Serving national and small to medium business clients, Rubicon’s platform connects customers to its network of providers and designs solutions aimed to drive efficiency through data analysis, coordinating service, aggregating data and delivering sustainable outcomes and assurance of environmental compliance and protection. To learn more, visit rubicon.com

