BioGreen360 Appoints Sustainability Expert Suzanne Shelton to Board of Directors

BioGreen360 expands Board to support its Mission to Transform Food Waste Management with Sustainability Executive

PORTSMOUTH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioGreen360, a leading innovator in food waste management through its Food Cycling™ Platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Shelton, founder of Shelton Group and a Senior Partner with ERM, the world’s leading specialist sustainability consultancy, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Shelton’s decades-long commitment to sustainability communications and her role in advancing corporate environmental strategies will make her an invaluable addition to BioGreen360 as the company accelerates its efforts to redefine food waste management through sustainable and scalable solutions.Ms. Shelton brings unique expertise to BioGreen360’s board as both a sustainability pioneer and a strategic advisor to major brands. She has been supporting companies for two decades to ensure they are achieving a market advantage as a result of their actions for people and the planet. Her insights will help drive BioGreen360’s vision of a circular economy, ensuring that food waste can be diverted from landfill and fully transformed into valuable resources.“We are honored to welcome Suzanne to our Board of Directors,” said Joe Vaillancourt, Executive Chairman of BioGreen360. “Suzanne’s remarkable contributions to sustainable practices and her deep understanding of how companies can create lasting environmental impact and value align perfectly with our growth strategy. With her insights and passion, we are confident BioGreen360 will continue to provide industry leading technologies driving to a more sustainable future.”This appointment comes as BioGreen360 experiences significant growth and demand for its innovative, waterless food waste solutions. By converting food waste into nutrient and energy-rich outputs for a number of high quality products and providing detailed data for customers to increase business profitability and meet sustainability goals, BioGreen360 is setting a new standard in environmental responsibility and business optimization. Ms. Shelton’s leadership and commitment to sustainability will play a key role in helping BioGreen360 expand its reach and impact.“I’m thrilled to join the BioGreen360 board and support their groundbreaking approach to food waste management,” stated Ms. Shelton. “Food waste is one of the top environmental issues people in America feel most guilty about, so decreasing food waste not only gives companies a great story to tell – it makes a real, discernable reduction in CO2 emissions. I look forward to working with the BioGreen 360 team to foster meaningful change in the industry.”About BioGreen360BioGreen360, Inc., is a pioneer in food waste management, offering a complete "Food Cycling™ Platform" that transforms food waste into valuable resources for a sustainable future. The platform integrates BioGreen360’s patented technology, including a waterless, on-site digestion system that reduces food waste volume and outputs nutrient-rich materials suitable for a number of high quality products. This solution is built around a unique triple-bottom-line approach, balancing environmental, economic, and social benefits, and includes a robust data analytics component, empowering customers with real-time insights into food waste production and reduction metrics.BioGreen360 delivers a scalable and eco-friendly platform tailored to meet regulatory and sustainability demands. By providing a fully automated and data-driven service, BioGreen360 enables organizations to divert food waste from landfills, close the loop in food waste management, and actively participate in a circular economy.For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at http://biogreen360.com/

