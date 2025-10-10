BioGreen360 Expands Food Cycling™ Platform With New BG Hub™ and BG Data™ Solutions

New BG Hub™ and BG Data™ Solutions Extend BioGreen360’s Food Cycling™ Platform, Offering Smarter, Scalable Food Waste Management

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioGreen360, the leader in distributed, fully circular food waste recycling technology solutions, today announced the launch of its BG Hub™ and BG Data™ offerings. These are powerful new extensions of the company’s Food Cycling™ Platform building on the success of its on-site BG3. BioGreen360 is expanding its offerings to provide customers of all sizes with the innovative tools that help transform their food waste management into a source of insight and value.The BG Hub™ solution was developed for customers across industries, from hospitality to universities and corporate campuses that generate a wide range of food waste daily from less than 25 to over 550 pounds per day. Unlike the BG3 onsite solution that treats food waste at the customer’s site, the BG Hub efficiently routes food waste to a central processing center where all participating customers’ food waste is beneficially recovered while providing customers with operating, sustainability and compliance data that they traditionally have not been able to obtain.The BG Data™ solution delivers actionable intelligence, enabling customers to leverage real-time information about their food waste streams to reduce costs, improve operations, and advance sustainability goals without changing customers’ current waste disposal operations. This service allows enterprise clients with many locations of different sizes to quickly conform all locations to sustainability reporting and to immediately start to reduce their food waste costs.“Our BG Hub™ and BG Data™ offerings were developed at the request of and in collaboration with our current enterprise clients in order to provide a set of flexible offerings for each of their locations while at the same time standardizing the robust data analysis across all of their locations,” said Joe Vaillancourt, Chief Executive Officer of BioGreen360. Vaillancourt added, “Our expanding Food Cycling™ Platform will now be able to unlock even greater value for our customers. The launch of BG Hub™ and BG Data™ services underscores BioGreen360’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the circular food economy. Together with the BG3 onsite solution, the new BG Hub and BG Data solutions empower organizations to reduce and possibly eliminate food waste from landfill, develop robust ESG and sustainability reporting and meet their regulatory targets, while gaining meaningful intelligence from their food waste practices with the ultimate goals of lowering their food related costs and beneficially recycling their remaining food.”About BioGreen360BioGreen360 is revolutionizing food waste management with its fully circular Food Cycling™ Platform. Combining innovative distributed processing technologies with integrated data and AI toolsets, BioGreen360 enables organizations to eliminate food waste from landfills, significantly reduce costs associated with overall food service operations, and achieve fully circular sustainability goals.

