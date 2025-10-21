Honored for Excellence at the 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards: Season 2

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards has officially announced the winners of its Season 2 competition, celebrating remarkable achievements in women leadership, entrepreneurship, and organizational success. Among this year’s winners, KeraLink International CEO, Michelle Bockman, earned the Platinum award in Outstanding Female Executive, joining an elite group of professionals and organizations recognized for driving transformation in today’s competitive business world.This year’s awards drew hundreds of entries from over 35 countries, representing industries such as technology, finance, real estate, marketing, and healthcare. From entrepreneurs launching new ventures to executives leading multinational corporations, the submissions reflected the diverse impact of women making a difference in business worldwide.Michelle Bockman serves as President & CEO of KeraLink International (KLI), a nonprofit committed to making treatments for corneal blindness both accessible and affordable for underserved populations worldwide. Bockman stepped into her role at KLI with over 25 years of diverse leadership experience at Fortune 100 companies and Silicon Valley startups. She arrived with a proven track record of consistently driving innovation, disruption, and a customer-first mindset that fueled significant growth and market expansion. Having started her career on the factory floor and risen to the C-suite, she brings a practitioner’s perspective, hands-on leadership, and strategic insight to her position. Prior to joining KLI in 2024, Bockman served as President of STANLEY X, the innovation division of Stanley Black & Decker, where she led efforts to drive growth and technological advancement.More Information: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/winner-info.php?id=1103 “To all the proud TITANs and to Michelle Bockman, this recognition defines the influence you bring to industries and communities,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Your success goes beyond titles or milestones, showing what determined leadership and clear vision can achieve. We are proud to celebrate the inspiration you provide to the global business community.”KeraLink International works to close the global gap in eye care by advancing affordable technologies, equipping local providers, and reimagining how care is delivered. The organization’s goal is to build sustainable systems where communities are not only served but empowered to serve themselves. KeraLink aims to deliver essential eye care to 30 million people and raise $30 million by the end of 2030.About TITAN Women in Business AwardsThe TITAN Women in Business Awards is an international business awards program recognizing excellence in leadership, organizational success, and professional achievement. Open to individuals and organizations worldwide, the award celebrates the strategies, initiatives, and accomplishments that strengthen industries and advance business leadership on a global scale.

