KeraLink International Strengthens U.S. Vision Access Through New Partnerships

Announces Collaborations with Saving KidSight, VOSH International, and Johns Hopkins ViSION

These partnerships reflect KeraLink International’s mission to ensure vision care reaches those who need it most.” — Michelle Bockman, CEO

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeraLink International (KLI) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to making vision care affordable and accessible, announces new partnerships with Saving KidSight, VOSH International, and Johns Hopkins ViSION program. These collaborations expand eye health services across Missouri, Maryland, and beyond, providing screenings, clinical support, and eyeglass fulfillment to communities in need.Through these partnerships, KeraLink is working to ensure that children and adults with unmet vision needs receive the corrective eyewear necessary to succeed in school, work, and everyday life. These agreements underscore KeraLink’s commitment to partnering with local experts and supporting the next generation of eye health leaders to close the vision care gap across the United States.Saving KidSightSaving KidSight, Missouri’s only statewide children’s vision screening service, screens approximately 45,000 children annually and has reached more than 900,000 since 1995. Last year, nearly 49,000 children were screened, with more than 4,300 referred for further care. While about 12% of screened children are referred, as many as 40% never receive glasses due to cost, access, or other barriers.Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), KidSight will continue conducting school and community screenings, while KeraLink will provide eyeglasses to children identified as needing them. The pilot program begins in Fall 2025, with up to 200 pairs of glasses distributed through KeraLink Eyewear in the first few months. This phased rollout allows both organizations to test and refine distribution, strengthen outreach to families, and eventually reach an estimated 3,600 Missouri children annually who need but cannot access corrective eyewear. The program will be reviewed in 2026 to assess impact and next steps.VOSH InternationalVOSH International (Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity) is a global leader in volunteer-driven vision care, with over 90 chapters worldwide, including more than 30 in the United States. For more than 50 years, VOSH chapters have provided free eye exams, screenings, and clinical services, with a focus on international outreach.Through this partnership, VOSH Chapters will continue delivering clinical services while KeraLink ensures patients have access to the glasses they need and offers operational support to strengthen impact. The collaboration is designed for growth, enabling new activations as connections and projects emerge.The partnership is already underway. In September, KeraLink supplied over 70 pairs of glasses to Haiti through VOSH’s Pennsylvania Chapter, which has served the region since 2010. Future collaborations will connect additional VOSH chapters with KeraLink’s eyeglass fulfillment resources.Johns Hopkins ViSIONThe ViSION program, led by Johns Hopkins medical students with faculty guidance, provides free vision screenings and referrals to adults in the Baltimore area. Under the MOU, KeraLink will work with medical student leaders and faculty advisors during a soft launch from September through December 2025 to assess opportunities and plan for the 2026 academic year.This collaboration enhances student-led screenings with operational guidance, technical support, and, in future phases, eyewear fulfillment. Both organizations see this as an opportunity to pilot approaches that could eventually scale nationally through the Consortium of Student-Led Eye Clinics (CSLEC).Collective Impact“These partnerships reflect KeraLink International’s mission to ensure vision care reaches those who need it most,” said Michelle Bockman, CEO of KeraLink International. “By combining community-rooted expertise, assisting the next generation of eye health leaders, and providing high-quality, accessible eyeglasses, we are creating lasting change—helping children and adults see clearly and thrive in school, work, and daily life.”More detailed stories highlighting Saving KidSight, VOSH International, and Johns Hopkins ViSION will be released in the coming weeks.To learn more about KeraLink International and its partnerships, visit www.keralink.org About KeraLink InternationalFounded in 1962, KLI is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating preventable blindness in low- and middle-income countries. KLI unites clinicians, technology innovators, governmental and non-governmental organizations, social entrepreneurs, and donors in a coordinated, collaborative effort to provide affordable and sustainable eyecare solutions to underserved populations. KLI is accelerating a “see change” in eye care by discovering, developing, and deploying revolutionary yet sustainable and affordable technologies and procedures for the prevention, early detection, and novel treatment of corneal injury, disease, and blindness. Learn more at keralink.org or on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

