KeraLink International Launches Game-Changing 30/30/30 Initiative
Bring Vision-Saving Solutions to 30 Million People by 2030
The 30/30/30 Initiative is a strategic leap forward in the fight against avoidable blindness - targeting the most critical barriers to vision care by scaling innovation, empowering local healthcare workers, and building sustainable infrastructure.
“No one should lose their sight to a preventable disease or injury—especially because of where they live,” said Michelle Bockman, CEO of KeraLink International. “The 30/30/30 Initiative is our most transformative effort to date—bringing cutting-edge innovation and community-based care together to achieve global impact.”
An Urgent Global Need
Corneal blindness affects millions worldwide, and yet 90% of cases are preventable or treatable. However, in many low-income regions, access to diagnosis, treatment, and even basic eye protection remains out of reach.
KeraLink’s mission is to close this gap by advancing affordable technologies, equipping local providers, and reimagining what global eye care can look like—where communities are not only served, but empowered to serve themselves.
What the 30/30/30 Initiative Will Do
The funds raised through the initiative will help KeraLink:
-Train and equip eye care professionals in low-resource settings
-Expand access to high-quality treatment and diagnostics
-Deploy community-based, tech-enabled models of care
-Strengthen healthcare systems through global partnerships
A Global Call to Action
Since its founding, KeraLink has helped thousands regain their sight through strategic partnerships and disruptive innovation. But millions remain at risk.
“This is a global challenge—and it requires a global response,” added Bockman. “Through 30/30/30, we’re inviting partners, donors, and innovators to join us in rewriting the future of vision care.”
Join the Movement
To learn more about the 30/30/30 Initiative, get involved, or support KeraLink’s mission to eliminate avoidable blindness, visit: https://keralink.org/
