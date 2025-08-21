Submit Release
KeraLink International Launches Game-Changing 30/30/30 Initiative

Bring Vision-Saving Solutions to 30 Million People by 2030

The 30/30/30 Initiative is our most transformative effort to date—bringing cutting-edge innovation and community-based care together to achieve global impact.”
— Michelle Bockman, CEO
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeraLink International, a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating avoidable blindness in underserved communities, has announced the launch of its most ambitious goal to date: the 30/30/30 Initiative. This global effort aims to deliver essential eye care to 30 million people by raising $30 million in funding, all by the end of 2030.

The 30/30/30 Initiative is a strategic leap forward in the fight against avoidable blindness - targeting the most critical barriers to vision care by scaling innovation, empowering local healthcare workers, and building sustainable infrastructure.

“No one should lose their sight to a preventable disease or injury—especially because of where they live,” said Michelle Bockman, CEO of KeraLink International. “The 30/30/30 Initiative is our most transformative effort to date—bringing cutting-edge innovation and community-based care together to achieve global impact.”


An Urgent Global Need

Corneal blindness affects millions worldwide, and yet 90% of cases are preventable or treatable. However, in many low-income regions, access to diagnosis, treatment, and even basic eye protection remains out of reach.

KeraLink’s mission is to close this gap by advancing affordable technologies, equipping local providers, and reimagining what global eye care can look like—where communities are not only served, but empowered to serve themselves.



What the 30/30/30 Initiative Will Do

The funds raised through the initiative will help KeraLink:

-Train and equip eye care professionals in low-resource settings

-Expand access to high-quality treatment and diagnostics

-Deploy community-based, tech-enabled models of care

-Strengthen healthcare systems through global partnerships



A Global Call to Action

Since its founding, KeraLink has helped thousands regain their sight through strategic partnerships and disruptive innovation. But millions remain at risk.

“This is a global challenge—and it requires a global response,” added Bockman. “Through 30/30/30, we’re inviting partners, donors, and innovators to join us in rewriting the future of vision care.”



Join the Movement

To learn more about the 30/30/30 Initiative, get involved, or support KeraLink’s mission to eliminate avoidable blindness, visit: https://keralink.org/

You just read:

