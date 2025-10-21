Claudio Bono selected as Top VP of the Year in Community Development by IAOTP

Claudio Bono will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claudio Bono, Area Managing Director at Hotel Group, City Commissioner, Cupertino, VP of Cupertino Chamber of Commerce 2nd commission, as well as part of the Economic Development Committee and author, was recently selected as Top VP of the Year in Community Development for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade in the industry, Mr. Bono has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Bono is the Area Managing Director, the VP of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce and VP of the Historical Society. He leads two premier boutique hotels in Silicon Valley, whose tenure has seen both properties ascend to top TripAdvisor rankings. With a focus on luxury hospitality, he has driven the repositioning of these hotels, ensuring they remain trendsetters in a competitive market. The role has honed his expertise in operations, guest satisfaction, and financial management, contributing to Silicon Valley's vibrant hospitality scene.As VP of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Bono dedication to community development has been recognized with multiple commendations, reflecting a deep commitment to service. His team's collaborative approach has been pivotal in fostering industry connections, enhancing business prosperity, and strategically navigating the expansion of our hotel group's deluxe offerings.Mr. Bono has held numerous General Manager positions at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc., The Congress Hotel Miami Beach, Wyndham Worldwide, and Miami Beach Hotel Ocean.Mr. Bono is also the author of his book, “The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World, While Everyone Else Argues About It,” where he delivers a riveting blend of memoir, research, and a bold plan to end homelessness in just three years. Through GiveaRoof.org, Mr. Bono unveils a revolutionary, dignity-driven, data-powered solution that rejects failed “out of sight, out of mind” policies. With the Supreme Court’s ban on public encampments and criminalization of homelessness proving futile, Mr. Bono’s vision offers a path to transform communities and redefine leadership for the midterms and beyond.Bono’s journey began with one transformative act: funding a 10-night hotel stay for a homeless man. By day eight, he reconnected with family, left California for a fresh start, and became one less person on the streets. This boosted local Transient Occupancy Tax revenue, supported hotels, earned Mr. Bono elite loyalty status, and demonstrated that targeted interventions can create win-win outcomes. This single act inspired GiveaRoof.org—a scalable model to end homelessness with compassion and precision.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to managing and directing, leadership, community development, writing, publishing, sales, and luxury properties.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Bono earned Bachelor’s degrees in Accounting and Business/Management from CentraleSupelec as well as from the Institute Jacque Frank, Belgium.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Bono has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2017, he received numerous awards including The Crest Award issued by the city of Cupertino and due to that distinction received honors from The US Congress, and a private note from President Biden. In 2019, he was awarded the Best Independent Hotel Partner Award by Google Inc. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection of Top VP of the Year in Community Development for 2026.In addition to a successful career, Mr. Bono speaks English, Italian, French, Spanish and Dutch.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Bono for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Bono attributes his success to perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future he hopes to continue to expand givearoof.org.For more information please visit: www.givearoof.org About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.