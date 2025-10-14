OIA Global Names Brandon Ruggles Chief Operating Officer

Brandon Ruggles, COO

OIA Global announces the appointment of Brandon Ruggles as Chief Operating Officer, driving alignment, innovation, and customer-focused growth.

My focus is on ensuring we move forward as one. One OIA, aligned behind a clear strategy, shared priorities, and a unified vision.” — Brandon Ruggles, Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OIA Global is advancing the next phase of its growth strategy with the appointment of Brandon Ruggles as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this new role, Ruggles will lead the company’s Freight Forwarding business segment and Global Business Services, driving greater alignment between commercial priorities and operational execution while still keeping customers at the center of OIA’s strategy. He will remain a key member of OIA’s Executive Team and continue reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Barrie.Brandon previously served as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management, where he led three key business segments: packaging solutions, raw material management, and 4PL orchestration. In that role, he guided the evolution of these services to meet customers’ most complex challenges, helping global brands simplify their supply chains, strengthen resilience, and scale with greater speed and efficiency.Jeff Barrie, Chief Executive Officer: “Brandon is a leader who builds momentum. He unites people, challenges the status quo, and brings a spirit of innovation that keeps us moving forward. His impact has been significant, and his leadership as COO will help position OIA for long-term growth.”Brandon Ruggles, Chief Operating Officer: “My focus is on ensuring we move forward as one. One OIA, aligned behind a clear strategy, shared priorities, and a unified vision. When we operate as one team with one mission, we can deliver peace of mind for our customers.”Brandon is widely regarded for his collaborative, innovative, and people-first approach to leadership. As COO, he will focus on driving alignment across the business and ensuring that commercial priorities translate seamlessly into operational execution.Brandon attended the University of Notre Dame, where he studied Finance, and is based in Chicago with his wife and two daughters.ABOUT OIA GLOBALOIA Global is a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions , delivering resilient logistics services that adapt to a dynamic world. Our company’s mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, OIA goes above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer.OIA’s capabilities extend beyond traditional transportation management to include comprehensive road, ocean, and air services, as well as contract logistics, project logistics, and customs brokerage. We also offer innovative packaging solutions, raw materials management, and 4PL supply chain orchestration.By integrating automation, innovation, and AI into daily operations, OIA transforms data into actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decision-making and providing customers with better visibility and agility.OIA maintains expertise in several key industries: automotive and mobility, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial, and retail and lifestyle, but also provides services in many others.Founded and headquartered in Portland, USA, the company now operates in 30+ countries with more than 1,100 employees across 60+ offices. For more information, please visit oiaglobal.com or connect with OIA on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, or YouTube.

