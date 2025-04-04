OIA Global Acquires JF Moran OIA Global delivers resilient supply chain solutions that adapt to a dynamic world. Our mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, we go above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer.

The acquisition of JF Moran strengthens OIA Global’s North American customs brokerage expertise.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OIA Global is proud to announce the acquisition of JF Moran, a premier U.S.-based customs brokerage firm. This acquisition expands OIA Global’s trade compliance expertise, strengthens its North American footprint, and enhances its ability to deliver strategic global logistics solutions.​With a well-established presence in the Northeast and Southeast U.S., JF Moran brings a highly skilled customs team that shares OIA’s commitment to service excellence. Since its founding in 1937, JF Moran has earned a strong reputation for regulatory expertise and client-focused solutions making it a seamless addition to OIA Global’s expanding service portfolio.Expanding Capabilities & Industry Reach​JF Moran’s expertise in customs compliance, Foreign Trade Zones (FTZ), and global logistics complements OIA Global’s technology-driven approach to international trade. The acquisition also strengthens OIA’s position in key industries, including retail & lifestyle, energy, industrial, and automotive & mobility.​ Jeff Barrie, CEO of OIA Global, said,​“The acquisition of JF Moran reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, compliance-driven supply chain solutions . As global trade grows more complex, with shifting tariffs, trade regulations, and evolving sourcing strategies, JF Moran strengthens our ability to serve as a trusted advisor to our clients. Their deep regulatory expertise and high-touch service model align perfectly with our mission to help customers navigate change and drive global success.”​Youssef Annali, CFO of OIA Global, stated,​“JF Moran’s legacy of regulatory expertise and operational excellence strengthens OIA’s ability to navigate complex global trade environments. This acquisition is a strategic step in expanding our North American footprint while driving long-term value through enhanced compliance, efficiency, and service integration.”​​Commitment to Excellence​JF Moran embodies a strong culture of excellence, which is reflected in their diverse team, dedication to professional development, and commitment to continuous improvement. Their focus on empowering people, refining processes, and driving client-focused innovation aligns with OIA’s core values and long-term growth strategy.​​Betty Robson, CEO of JF Moran, commented,​“Joining OIA Global is a significant milestone for JF Moran. Our shared focus on excellence allows us to enhance our capabilities while maintaining the integrity and personalized service our clients rely on. For decades, JF Moran has built its reputation on regulatory expertise, personalized attention, and a people-first culture. Becoming part of OIA strengthens our ability to support clients with expanded resources while honoring the values that have defined our company. It’s a meaningful next chapter—one that honors our legacy and strengthens the road ahead.”​Together, OIA Global and JF Moran will move customers forward by setting a new standard for compliance-driven supply chain solutions, empowering them with enhanced trade expertise and support.About OIA GlobalOIA Global delivers resilient supply chain solutions that adapt to a dynamic world. Our mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, we go above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer. With expertise across several key industries, including automotive and mobility, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial, and retail and lifestyle companies—OIA provides customized solutions that meet diverse needs.OIA goes beyond transportation to offer contract logistics services, innovative packaging solutions, raw materials management, 4PL supply chain orchestration, and several advanced technology solutions.Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, OIA Global was founded in 1988 and operates in 30 countries, with 60+ owned offices worldwide. The company is privately owned by LDI, Ltd. , a family office with over a century of experience funding and operating high-potential, middle-market companies. For more information, visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.lacydiversified.com About JF MoranSince 1937, JF Moran has been a trusted U.S.-based Customs broker and freight forwarder with a legacy built on service, professional development, and compliance. With its team of specialists, including Licensed Customs Brokers, Master Customs Specialists, Certified Customs and Export Specialists, and Certified Foreign Trade Zone Specialists, JF Moran’s reputation as an industry expert is well-known. The company serves a diverse client base, from small businesses to multinational enterprises, offering tailored logistics solutions that simplify trade and optimize global supply chains.

