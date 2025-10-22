Sota Shine Expands with World Record-Breaking New Location in Brooklyn Park, MN

Sota Shine Express Car Wash Logo Sota Shine - One-Six-Nine Indoor Vacuums Sota Shine - One-Six-Nine Exterior

Sota Shine Breaks Ground on 3rd Location in Brooklyn Park, MN and Announces a World Record-Breaking Car Wash with Indoor Vacuums

Besides record size, it will bring something completely new to the Twin Cities — the ability for customers to wash and clean their cars indoors, no matter what the Minnesota weather looks like.” — Nick Netley

BROOKLYN PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota-based car wash company Sota Shine is proud to announce its third location, Sota Shine – One-Six-Nine, opening Summer of 2026 at the intersection of Highway 169 and 109th Ave N in Brooklyn Park, MN.

After opening the first location in Waconia in 2022, Sota Shine showed its penchant for innovation by opening the next location in Maple Grove with a car wash and self-serve dog wash under the same roof. Two businesses, Sota Shine and Sota Pup, working together to provide customers with an all-in-one experience. That flair for innovation continues with Sota Shine One-Six-Nine’s world record-breaking size and indoor vacuums.

World’s Longest Car Wash and Indoor Vacuums

Sota Shine – One-Six-Nine will feature the world’s longest car wash tunnel at over 300 feet, surpassing the record of 255 feet currently held by Buc-ee’s in Katy, Texas. With a national average of 120 feet, Sota Shine One-Six-Nine will be over double the length of what customers have seen at other area washes. The state-of-the-art facility will also introduce the Twin Cities’ first all-indoor vacuum area, complete with 32 vacuum bays, detailing carts, and floor mat cleaning stations — allowing customers to clean their cars comfortably in any weather.

“We’re incredibly excited about this project,” said Nick Netley, founder of Sota Shine. “Sota Shine – One-Six-Nine will be almost 35,000 square feet, which is about 5 times the size of the average car wash. Besides size, it will bring something completely new to the Twin Cities — the ability for customers to wash and clean their cars indoors, no matter what the Minnesota weather looks like.”

Project Partners

Sota Shine – One-Six-Nine has been financed by local lender EntreBank. Frana Companies serves as the General Contractor for both the Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove locations. Frana has been an integral partner throughout pre-construction and design phases, consistently helping maintain project budgets while still delivering a product of the highest quality.

For more information, visit www.sotashine.com or follow @SotaShineMN on social media.

