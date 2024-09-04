Sota Shine Express Car Wash Announces Opening of New Maple Grove Location

Sota Shine Express Car Wash in Maple Grove, MN Sota Pup Self-Serve Dog Wash in Maple Grove, MN

Sota Shine Car Wash Opened it's Second Location in Maple Grove, MN, Newest Location Also Includes Sota Pup Self-Serve Dog Wash.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sota Shine Express Car Wash has opened its second Minnesota location in Maple Grove, MN. Sota Shine was founded in 2021 with the first location opening in Waconia, MN in 2022. Prior to opening the Waconia location, Sota Shine principal owner Nick Netley had inquired about a property owned by Hy-Vee Inc. that was just outside a new Hy-Vee, opened in 2020 in Maple Grove, MN.

Inquiries into the Maple Grove lot progressed slowly, and the Waconia location ended up being the first to open. The long wait paid off for Netley when Sota Shine Express Car Wash was opened at 18900 70th Way N in Maple Grove, MN in the Summer of 2024. Sota Shine Maple Grove has improved on the set-up inspired by the Waconia location with the addition of a new sister business housed in the same building called Sota Pup Self-Serve Dog Wash.

Sota Pup is a place where dog owners can bring their pup to give them a bath. Sota Pup provides the tubs, the shampoo, the conditioner, the brushes, the towels and the separate drying rooms while all owners need to do is bring in their dog! Sota Pup is staffed from 9am – 8pm daily while the Sota Shine Car Wash is open from 7am – 8pm daily.

Customers can buy single car washes starting at $9.95 or buy monthly unlimited memberships starting at $29.95/month. Dog washes start at $20 but the best deal is for customers to purchase the Superior Shine monthly unlimited membership because that membership comes with free dog washes at Sota Pup!

For the rest of September, customers can sign up for the Grand Opening special; Sign up for a Superior Shine monthly unlimited membership at get your first 6 months at half price. Regular price for a Superior Shine unlimited membership is $45.95/month but with the Grand Opening Special, you’ll receive the top car wash and get free dog washes all for just $22.98/month for the first 6 months.

