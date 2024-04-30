Sota Shine Express Car Wash Announces Results of Latest Fundraisers

Sota Shine in Waconia, MN donates to Carver Scott Humane Society Sota Shine Express Car Wash Logo Sota Shine in Waconia, MN makes a donation to the Ridgeview Foundation.

Sota Shine Express Car Wash with locations in Waconia, MN and Maple Grove, MN used car washes as a way to raise funds for dogs and humans.

WACONIA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sota Shine Express Car Wash has been open in Waconia, MN for over 2 years and also has a new location now open in Maple Grove, MN. This past winter the Waconia location had 2 separate fundraising events to support local organizations.

The first fundraiser was in October of 2023 and was supporting the Carver Scott Animal Humane Society. Every time a customer purchased an unlimited wash membership option, 100% of the October proceeds went to the Carver Scott Animal Humane Society (CSHS). CSHS is a 501c3 non-profit foster-based animal rescue organization location in Chaska, MN. CSHS has a mission of connecting animals in need with people who care. CSHS relies heavily on donations to perform their services and anyone looking to donate can do so from their donations page.

After tallying all of the new membership sign ups in October, Sota Shine was able to make a donation to Carver Scott Humane Society in the amount of $2150. According to CSHS, the donation of over $2000 would cover transportation for over 70 dogs from a high kill shelter to CSHS for a second chance!

"We are extremely proud of the Waconia community for helping us with the fundraiser. Animals are a passion of mine as I previously owned a doggy daycare in Plymouth, MN. The local community really stepped up and with their help, we were able to give over 70 dogs a second chance at finding a forever home!" says Sota Shine owner and founder, Nick Netley.

The second fundraiser was in February of 2024 and was supporting the Ridgeview Foundation in Waconia, MN. Ridgeview Foundation was founded in 1978 and has made an indelible impact by helping Ridgeview deliver on its mission to enhance the health of people it serves by creating a culture that nurtures the whole person: mind, body and spirit. The Foundation, an independent, nonprofit organization, is guided by a volunteer board of directors whose members are representative of communities within Ridgeview’s service area. Together, staff and the boards of directors of the Foundation and Ridgeview collaborate to identify funding priorities.

The Ridgeview Fundraiser had several avenues for fundraising ranging from free washes for Ridgeview employees to 50% of revenue on certain days being donated directly to the Ridgeview Foundation. After tallying all donation streams, Sota Shine was able to donate over $3200 directly to Ridgeview and was also able to provide over $4300 in free services to Ridgeview employees. Combining direct donations and free services provided, Sota Shine was able to provide over $7500 to Ridgeview Foundation and it's employees!

Anyone looking to donate directly to the Ridgeview Foundation may do so from their donations page.