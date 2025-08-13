VirtualPBX Receives 2025 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

2025 Contact Center Technology Award

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX, a leading provider of business communication solutions, today announced it has been recognized with the 2025 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine. The award, presented by TMC, a global integrated media company, honors providers that have embraced technology as a key tool for success in the call center. The VirtualPBX Contact Center is a customizable, all-in-one solution designed for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to manage customer interactions efficiently. The product combines robust features like Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) queues, live dashboards, and advanced CRM integrations to streamline operations, improve agent productivity, and boost customer satisfaction."We are incredibly honored to receive this award from CUSTOMER Magazine and TMC," shared Paul Hammond, CEO at VirtualPBX. "This recognition validates our commitment to delivering powerful, solutions-oriented, and reliable contact center technology that helps businesses of all sizes, especially those in fast-growing sectors like healthcare, to better serve their customers."The award-winning platform is particularly beneficial for industries that rely on efficient customer service and high-volume call management. For example, healthcare clinic networks use Contact Center to manage their workforce with real-time dashboards and call tagging. Ceras Health, a VirtualPBX customer, has leveraged the platform to provide seamless care coordination and support to its patient base.“We’ve seen firsthand how an effective contact center solution can transform a business,” added Hammond. “Our platform gives companies the tools they need to enhance customer experiences, manage peak call volumes, and gain valuable insights from real-time data.“The VirtualPBX Contact Center offers a comprehensive feature set that includes:- Live Dashboards for real-time performance monitoring- Automatic call distribution to efficiently route calls to the right agent- CRM integrations with popular platforms like Salesforce, Freshdesk, and Zoho- Call recording and call monitoring features like whisper, barge, and steal for quality assurance and training- White-glove onboarding where VirtualPBX configures everything and 24/7 support to assist with ongoing needs.Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC praised the win, sharing, "congratulations to VirtualPBX for being awarded a 2025 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Their Contact Center product has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience. We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”The Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.Results of the 2025 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, VirtualText, and Contact Center for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

