Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Welcomes Japanese Culinary Masters For International Chefs Day

Japanese Chef Junichi “JT” Tanaka & Sake Sommelier Yasuyuki Suzuki Bring the Essence of Izu to The Maldives

MALé, MALDIVES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to elevate International Chefs Day with an extraordinary celebration of Japanese artistry and flavor. From October 20th to 25th, 2025, the resort will welcome renowned Japanese Chef Junichi “JT” Tanaka, owner of Binchō Tanaka , and Sake Sommelier Yasuyuki “Sakeyasu” Suzuki for a week of exceptional culinary experiences.From the mountains and sea of Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Binchō Tanaka embodies the quiet spirit of Sumibi Kappo — charcoal-inspired cuisine rooted in harmony with nature. This October at Iru Fushi, Chef JT and Sommelier Sakeyasu will present an immersive omakase experience where Japanese sake and tea meet fire and fermentation beneath the Maldivian sky.With experience spanning Japan, Jamaica, New York, and Australia, Chef JT is celebrated for his soulful omakase creations that intertwine tradition, wellness, and artistry. Joining him, Sakeyasu — America’s first sake sommelier and a leading figure in New York’s dining scene — will curate refined pairings that celebrate balance, precision, and craftsmanship.Guests will embark on a gastronomic journey through two exclusive events: an Artisanal Sake and Craft Brew Tea Pairing Dinner at Islander’s Grill and an enchanting beachside dinner under the stars — each designed to showcase the essence of Japanese culinary mastery in a tropical paradise.A cross-cultural collaboration where Japanese mastery meets island soul, the experience will highlight the refined dishes of Binchō Tanaka paired with the timeless sake of Tanaka Shuzo, who recently revived the traditional kimoto fermentation method after 67 years, and the innovative, craft brew teas of Marushichi Seicha — capturing the spirit of Izu in the Maldives through fire, fermentation, and leaf.To further mark International Chefs Day, Chef JT will host an exclusive culinary workshop for Iru Fushi’s chefs, sharing his philosophy and refined techniques in an intimate, hands-on session designed to inspire creativity and elevate the art of gastronomy across the resort.“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we are proud to celebrate International Chefs Day not only by delighting our guests but also by investing in the growth and creativity of our culinary team,” says Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Welcoming Chef JT and Yasuyuki Suzuki to share their expertise is a true honor. Their passion for Japanese gastronomy perfectly complements our vision of delivering experiences that are authentic, inspiring, and crafted with heart.”As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ (r)evolution, Iru Fushi stands as the only resort in The Luxury Collection, a portfolio inspired by the elements and dedicated to exceptional guest experiences.

