CanAm Enterprises Achieves Major Milestone: 3,000 EB-5 Investors Receive Permanent Green Cards

As the first EB-5 regional center to achieve 3,000 I-829 approvals across 77 projects, CanAm leads the industry in investor success and permanent residency.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm"), a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator, is proud to announce a significant milestone: the approval of its 3,000th I-829 petition. This achievement makes CanAm the first EB-5 regional center to reach 3,000 successful I-829 adjudications and underscores CanAm's commitment to helping immigrant investors and their families secure permanent residency in the United States.

The I-829 petition is the final step in the EB-5 process, where investors demonstrate that they have fulfilled all EB-5 program requirements, including job creation. The approval of 3,000 I-829 petitions represents thousands of families who have successfully completed their EB-5 journey with CanAm. Each approval confirms that the required investment was made, the required jobs were created, and the EB-5 project performed as represented.

"Reaching 3,000 I-829 approvals is not just a number—it represents the families that have realized their American dream through our EB-5 projects," said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm. "This milestone is particularly significant because it validates our meticulous approach to project selection and management. Each approval confirms that we've not only helped an investor obtain permanent residency but also contributed to job creation and economic growth in communities across the United States."

To date, CanAm has raised more than $3.9 billion in EB-5 capital and repaid over $2.5 billion. The 3,000 I-829 approvals span 77 individual EB-5 projects, including major infrastructure, energy, broadband, transportation, and urban redevelopment initiatives that have supported job creation across the United States.

"We've seen firsthand how our EB-5 investments have transformed communities and opened doors for immigrant families," Rosenfeld added. "Each I-829 approval represents jobs created, lives changed, and dreams fulfilled. It's a testament to the power of the EB-5 program when implemented with integrity and expertise."

CanAm continues to set the industry standard for transparency, compliance, and investor protection. As the EB-5 program evolves under the Reform and Integrity Act, CanAm remains committed to providing clear communication, rigorous oversight, and dedicated support throughout the full investment and immigration lifecycle.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $3.9 billion and repaid more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 6,000 investor families. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

The milestone of 3,000 I-829 approvals underscores what has long defined CanAm’s work: a proven, repeatable model for delivering successful immigration and investment outcomes for EB-5 families worldwide.

Learn more at www.canamenterprises.com.

