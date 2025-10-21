Jones Lake Management Expands Texas Presence Through Partnerships with Aquatic Features and Johnson Lake Management

Jones Lake Management, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an industry leading provider of professional pond and lake management services. Aquatic Features, a trusted provider for more than 26 years, offers aquatic vegetation control, aeration and fountain installation, fisheries management, and detention and retention pond services. Johnson Lake Management, based in San Marcos, brings extensive expertise in aquatic vegetation control, aeration systems, fisheries management, and water quality programs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jones Lake Management today announced partnerships with Aquatic Features, Inc. of Austin, TX and Johnson Lake Management of San Marcos, TX, expanding the company’s presence across Central and South Texas. These collaborations strengthen Jones Lake Management’s ability to deliver science-based, environmentally responsible water management solutions statewide.

Aquatic Features, a trusted provider for more than 26 years, offers aquatic vegetation control, aeration and fountain installation, fisheries management, and detention and retention pond services. “This partnership allows us to broaden our capabilities and bring new science-driven programs to our clients,” said Mike Menghini, Co-owner of Aquatic Features.

Tom Barry, CEO of Jones Lake Management, added, “We’re excited to welcome Aquatic Features into our family as we continue expanding in Central Texas with a shared commitment to quality and sustainability.”

Aquatic Features will operate as Aquatic Features, a Jones Lake Management Partner, with its team and leadership remaining in place.

Johnson Lake Management, based in San Marcos, TX, brings extensive expertise in aquatic vegetation control, aeration systems, fisheries management, and water quality programs. “Joining Jones Lake Management enhances our ability to offer comprehensive, science-based services across Texas,” said Scott Smith, Co-owner of Johnson Lake Management.

Barry added, “Johnson Lake Management’s strong client focus and operational excellence align perfectly with our mission as we expand throughout Texas.”

The company will continue as Johnson Lake Management, a Jones Lake Management Partner, with its staff and leadership intact.

About Jones Lake Management

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jones Lake Management provides professional pond and lake management services across 26 states through 23 offices. Services include recurring lake treatments, fish stocking, aeration systems, aquatic weed control, dredging, and more.

Learn more at https://joneslakemanagement.com.

