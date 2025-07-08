Jones Lake Management Partners with Environmental Technology

This strategic partnership strengthens Jones Lake Management's presence in the greater Chicago area. Environmental Technology services more than 150 lakes and ponds across Illinois. Jones Lake Management, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an industry leading provider of professional pond and lake management services. With operations spanning 23 offices, the Company has expanded its reach to 26 states.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jones Lake Management announced today that it has partnered with Environmental Technology A Lake Management Company (“Environmental Technology”), a well-established provider of pond and lake management services based out of Ringwood, IL. This strategic partnership significantly strengthens Jones Lake Management’s presence in northern Illinois and the greater Chicago area and will provide ample opportunity to introduce new services to Environmental Technology’s existing customer base.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the partnership with Jones Lake Management,” said Jim Benser, Owner of Environmental Technology. “Jones Lake Management’s commitment to delivering expert, science-based aquatic solutions aligns perfectly with our company values. I’m excited to be able to introduce new service offerings such as gamefish stocking, hydraulic dredging, and fisheries management to our loyal customer base.”

“We are excited to partner with Environmental Technology as we continue to bolster our presence in the Midwest, growing both through partnerships and organic growth.” said Tom Barry, CEO of Jones Lake Management. “We look forward to welcoming their customers and team to the Jones Lake Management family.”

Going forward, the Environmental Technology will operate under the Jones Lake Management brand, unifying their commitment to delivering expert, science-based aquatic solutions under a single trusted name. The entire staff at Environmental Technology will remain onboard. James will assume the Branch Management position and continue to focus on customer relationships and sales growth initiatives.

About Environmental Technology

Environmental Technology, headquartered in Ringwood, Illinois, has been managing lakes and ponds in Illinois since 1990. With over 30 years of experience, Environmental Technology services more than 150 lakes and ponds across the state, offering a full suite of pond and lake management services, and specializes in route-based weed and algae control services, diffused aeration system design and installation, and fountain maintenance.

About Jones Lake Management

Jones Lake Management, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an industry leading provider of professional pond and lake management services. With operations spanning 23 offices, the Company has expanded its reach to 26 states. Jones Lake Management offers a comprehensive range of services, including annual recurring pond and lake treatment services, fish stocking, aeration systems and maintenance services, algae and aquatic weed management, dredging services, and other related services. To learn more about Jones Lake Management, please visit https://joneslakemanagement.com/.

