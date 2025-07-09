Jones Lake Management Partners with Clear Water Weed Removal

This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint across Texas Jones Lake Management, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an industry leading provider of professional pond and lake management services. Clear Water has established a strong and highly respected brand across Texas. Moving forward, they will be known as Clear Water Weed Removal, a Jones Lake Management Partner

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jones Lake Management announced today that it has partnered with Clear Water Weed Removal (“Clear Water”), a leading lake management service provider in Katy, Texas, specializing in mechanical weed removal, dredging, and marine construction services. This strategic partnership expands Jones Lake Management’s presence into the state of Texas, bringing enhanced expertise and new service offerings to new and existing clients.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with Jones Lake Management,” said Andrew Hall, President of Clear Water Weed Removal. “This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint across Texas. By joining forces, we can introduce new services to our existing clients, while accelerating the growth of our route-based lake and pond management business”.

“We are excited to welcome Clear Water into the Jones Lake Management family, as we expand our presence into Texas.” said Tom Barry, CEO of Jones Lake Management. “Texas has long been a strategic growth market for us, and this partnership strengthens our position as the premier provider of lake and pond management services. We’re excited to work alongside the Clear Water team and extend our services to their valued clients”.

Clear Water has established a strong and highly respected brand across Texas. Moving forward, they will be known as Clear Water Weed Removal, a Jones Lake Management Partner. The entire staff at Clear Water will remain onboard with Hall assuming the Branch Manager position. Hall will continue to focus on client relationships and sales growth initiatives, while expanding Clear Water’s route-based lake and pond management business.

About Clear Water Weed Removal

Clear Water Weed Removal, headquartered in Katy, Texas, began treating lakes and ponds in 2020 and grew significantly in a short period of time through quality work and an expansion of service offerings. Clear Water specializes in chemical free weed and algae removal, marine construction, dredging, underwater scuba diving, and onshore services.

About Jones Lake Management

Jones Lake Management, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an industry leading provider of professional pond and lake management services. With operations spanning 23 offices, the Company has expanded its reach to 26 states. Jones Lake Management offers a comprehensive range of services, including annual recurring pond and lake treatment services, fish stocking, aeration systems and maintenance services, algae and aquatic weed control, dredging, and other related services. To learn more about Jones Lake Management, please visit https://joneslakemanagement.com/.



