Board-certified plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky, MD was featured in an article highlighting the “next generation of elite plastic surgeons” in New York City.

In an exclusive profile highlighting some of the most preeminent surgeons in New York City's aesthetic surgery scene, national media publication The New York Post has hailed Dr. Ira Savetsky as the " Quiet Luxury King ." Referring to his subtle yet refined results and exacting attention to detail, this distinction underscores Dr. Savetsky's growing prominence among a new generation of plastic surgeons who prioritize elegant, undetectable transformation over dramatic overhaul.In the realm of aesthetic surgery, Dr. Savetsky's feature as the "Quiet Luxury King" speaks to the undetectable work, precision craftsmanship, and respect for one's natural features that define his practice philosophy. He is particularly known for his results in facelift , rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery, which aim to enhance a patient's features rather than transform them beyond recognition. In addition to serving the aesthetic needs of everyday patients, his clientele also includes celebrities, influencers, and other leading members of the NYC community.With his educational pedigree including tenures at some of the top medical institutions in the world — such as the NYU Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery — and fellowship training at the world-renowned Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, Dr. Savetsky brings both advanced technical skill and artistic precision to his practice. A contributor to over 50 peer-reviewed academic publications and a recipient of numerous academic honors, Dr. Savetsky continues to redefine modern aesthetics in the age of transparency and authenticity.About Ira Savetsky, MDDr. Ira Savetsky is an award-winning NYC plastic surgeon who specializes in aesthetic face, breast, and body procedures. With his work highlighted in publications like The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, People, Marie Claire, NewBeauty, PageSix, DailyMail, and Usmagazine, among others, Dr. Savetsky is often consulted by local and national media outlets about the latest innovations and cutting-edge techniques in the field. On top of his contributions as an author, lecturer, and researcher, Dr. Savetsky is also an active member of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society. He maintains board certification with the American Board of Plastic Surgery and serves on the editorial board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, a leading academic and scientific journal covering the latest topics in plastic surgery.

