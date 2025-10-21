International Relations on media accreditation for G20 Social Summit

South Africa will host the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Center in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

The G20 Social Summit is designed as an inclusive platform to amplify the voices of civil society, grassroots organisations and communities.

In line with the G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, the Social G20 Summit will bring together formal and informal networks, including youth groups, women’s organisations, persons with disabilities, faith-based organisations, community forums, and other grassroots structures to engage directly on global issues that affect daily lives.

Members of the media wishing to cover the event must apply for accreditation on the link below:

https://g20.org/event/social-summit-tbc/

All fields in the media accreditation form must be filled in. Incomplete forms will not be accepted.

The deadline for applications for media accreditation is Wednesday, 05 November 2025. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

For more information on the G20 Social Summit, please visit the official website, www.g20.org.

For media accreditation enquiries, please contact:

Ms Mpho Phatudi

E-mail: mphop@gcis.gov.za

Ms Keneilwe Mashaba

E-mail: keneilwe@gcis.gov.za