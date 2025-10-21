President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes a three - nation visit to South East Asia, 22 to 28 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a three-nation visit to Southeast Asia from 22 to 28 October 2025, reflecting South Africa’s commitment to deepening strategic ties with this dynamic region. The visit will include a state visit to Indonesia (22–23 October), a state visit to Vietnam (23–24 October), and a working visit to Malaysia (25–28 October), where President Ramaphosa will also participate as Guest of the Chair at the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Indonesia State Visit

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, President Ramaphosa commences in Indonesia with a state visit at the invitation of His Excellency President Prabowo Subianto. President Ramaphosa will observe the Welcome Ceremony at the Merdeka Presidential Palace in Jarkata. The two leaders will hold a tête-à-tête, priming the subsequent official bilateral talks with respective ministerial delegations in support.

President Ramaphosa will deliver opening remarks at the bilateral talks to encapsulate relations with Indonesia and further strengthen cooperation in areas of trade, agriculture, tourism and defence. This engagement aims to diversify trade in the face of global dynamics.

SA-Indonesia relations go back more than 350 years - when the first people of Indonesian descent arrived in the Cape in the mid-1600s. Starting with the Bandung Conference of 1955, Indonesia became one of the fiercest critics of apartheid and supported the anti-apartheid struggle throughout. Formal diplomatic relations between Indonesia and SA were established in 1994.

President Ramaphosa will join His Excellency President Prabowo Subianto for a joint media briefing following official bilateral talks. The state visit will be preceded by a SA- Indonesia Business Forum taking place on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. Indonesia is the third largest trading partner of South Africa in the Southeast Asia region. President Ramaphosa will on the margins of the state visit connect with leading Indonesian business leaders to expand trade and investment.

Both countries continue playing leading roles in developing and enhancing South-South Cooperation and continue to be locomotives of South-South Cooperation. Contemporarily they are member states of the BRICS.

Vietnam State Visit

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, President Ramaphosa proceeds to, Hanoi, on a state visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa is both timely and symbolic, reaffirming the importance South Africa accords to its bilateral relations with Vietnam, as well as its broader engagement with the Southeast Asian region.

The visit will coincide with several significant developments in Vietnam’s political landscape, including a generational transition in leadership, the conclusion of key domestic planning and reform cycles, and the country’s increasing prominence in regional and global economic affairs. This year, Vietnam is commemorate 80 years of Independence, a milestone that holds deep historical significance.

Vietnam’s expanding consumer market presents promising opportunities for South African exporters, particularly in the context of the country’s strategic efforts to diversify trade destinations.

The state visit to Vietnam by President Ramaphosa reflects the deepening ties between the leaders of South Africa and Vietnam, underpinned by mutual respect and growing cooperation. The decision to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership marks a significant milestone, signalling shared commitment to long-term collaboration across key sectors.

Vietnam’s dynamic economy and strategic position in Southeast Asia make it a vital partner in South Africa’s efforts to diversify markets and expand trade opportunities. Strengthening this partnership aligns with South Africa’s broader economic diplomacy goals, particularly in enhancing access to high-growth regions and fostering inclusive, sustainable development.

Malaysia Working Visit

The President's tour to South East Asia will conclude in, Kuala Lumpur, on a working visit to Malaysia from 25-28 October ,where the President will be a Guest of the Chair at the 47th ASEAN Summit and the East Asian Summit.

The President's participation in the ASEAN Summits follows South Africa's recognition as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 2023, marking a significant milestone in advancing South-South cooperation and fostering inclusive, sustainable development throughout enhanced political, economic and multilateral collaboration.

South Africa and Malaysia enjoyed exceptionally warm and dynamic relations in the decade following 1994, marked by close collaboration on multilateral platforms such as the Non-Aligned Movement, South-South Cooperation and Dialogue Partnerships.

The relations with Malaysia and by extension Southeast Asia and ASEAN are of strategic importance to South Africa's Foreign Policy. They offer a gateway to dynamic regional markets, emerging technologies and help reinforce South Africa's position as a proactive and globally engaged partner in the Global South.

