Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project in the City of Johannesburg

Programme Director,

Gauteng MEC for Environment, Mr Ewan Botha

Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, Cllr Dada Morero

Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed guests, community members, and partners, greetings!

It is an honour and a privilege to stand before you today to launch the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project here in the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, Alexandra Township. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment. This initiative, which is a key part of our national efforts to manage waste more effectively, demonstrates our commitment to tackling one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: electronic waste (known as e-waste).

As many of us are aware, e-waste is growing at an alarming rate. It is now considered the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide. The proliferation of technology and the consumer-driven nature of our society have led to millions of tons of electronic devices being discarded each year. These devices, from old cell phones, computers, laptops to televisions and household appliances (such as fridges, stoves, kettles and anything that uses electricity), contain harmful materials such as lead, mercury, and many other toxic chemicals, which can have devastating effects on our environment and health if not properly managed. In South Africa, we generate over 360,000 tons of e-waste annually, and it is estimated that at least 50% of this waste is generated in the Gauteng Province. Only a small fraction of approximately 10% of this is properly managed. The rest ends up in landfills, or worse, is illegally dumped, posing serious risks to our ecosystems. Our waste laws do not allow the disposal of e-waste to landfill. This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfill for recycling purposes. As part of our efforts to address this growing e-waste problem, South Africa has implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation for the Electrical and Electronic Equipment sector since November 2021 which compels the producers of electronic products to take-back and ensure proper recycling thereof.

In the City of Johannesburg Municipality, like many other parts of our country, improper disposal of e-waste has become a growing concern. As we all know, the municipality faces challenges with waste management. There are a few e-waste recycling centres located in the city, and due to limited awareness, many residents may not be aware of the risks posed by improper e-waste disposal or the need to recycle electronic devices responsibly hence the need for the e-waste recycling launch.

The increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper system for disposal has led to the accumulation of waste that harms our environment and contaminates water and soil. Today’s launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project is our response to this growing crisis.

The goal of this pilot project is to test and implement a sustainable system for recycling of e-waste in the City of Johannesburg. This initiative is being launched by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, Gauteng Department of Environment and the Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs). Through this collaboration, we aim to not only manage and dispose of e-waste responsibly but also raise awareness among communities about the importance of recycling and the dangers of improper e-waste disposal.

The success of this project relies heavily on the participation of the local community. By providing households with easy access to collection or drop off points, recycling facilities and offering guidance on how to properly separate and dispose of their old electronic devices, we aim to change the way residents think about their waste. The PROs working together with local SMMEs will ensure availability of drop-off points and collection bins/receptacles to ensure ease of access and safe disposal of e-waste.

Furthermore, this project is about more than just waste management, it is about creating jobs and stimulating local economic development. Through this initiative, we will be able to engage the PROs that are committed to facilitating the proper recycling of e-waste. These organizations play a crucial role in managing the end-of-life phase of electronic products and are an important part of the national effort to promote a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled rather than discarded. Through collaboration between the City of Johannesburg and the PROs, we can ensure that this pilot project is sustainable and scalable, with the potential to expand across other regions in the future.

The importance of this project cannot be overstated. Not only will it help the City of Johannesburg and the residents of Alexandra Township to manage its e-waste more effectively, but it will also contribute to our country’s broader environmental goals. As part of the National Waste Management Strategy 2020, South Africa has committed to reducing waste sent to landfills, increasing recycling rates, and promoting a circular economy. The EPR regulations, which place responsibility for end-of-life products on producers, are key to this vision. By encouraging industry involvement in waste management, we are ensuring that those who create waste are also part of the solution.

In the coming months, we will monitor the progress of this pilot project to ensure that it meets its objectives. This includes tracking the volume of e-waste collected, the effectiveness of the community awareness campaigns, and the number of local jobs created through the project. Our goal is to ensure that this pilot project becomes a success story for the City of Johannesburg.

As we move forward with this project, I urge all the residents of Alexandra and the City of Johannesburg at large to take part. This initiative offers a chance to make a real difference in the way we manage waste in our communities. By working together, we can help ensure that e-waste is recycled responsibly, that valuable materials are recovered, and that our environment is protected for future generations.

Under South Africa's Presidency, Environment and Climate Ministers last week have achieved the adoption of a Ministerial Declaration on Air Quality and chairperson conclusion on climate change and other environment related matters. Climate change impacts continue to rise rapidly and frequently with greater intensity resulting in environmental, infrastructure, economic and social challenges. This has resulted in a numerous extreme events leading to loss and damage in most cities in the country, notably the KZN flooding.

In this context, it is critical that the importance of scaling up of financial resources for mitigation and adaptation, in a balanced manner to enable implementation to be prioritised. Working with the City and the Department, South African Weather Services promote and support the development and implementation of early warning systems and action on the impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events and support disaster risk reduction solutions.

In conclusion, the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project in the City of Johannesburg is a step in the right direction, but it is only the beginning. Achieving long-term success in managing e-waste requires continued efforts from all stakeholders: government, industry, and communities. Let us work together to make this project a success, and let it serve as a model for other municipalities to follow. I am confident that, with the commitment of all those involved, we can achieve our collective goal of a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Thank you!

