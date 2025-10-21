Western Cape Mobility condemns killing of mini-bus taxi official

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku has condemned the shooting that occurred on the R300 in Cape Town on Monday 20 October, which claimed the life of a mini-bus taxi official.

“My deepest condolences go to the family, friends, and colleagues of the man who tragically lost his life in the shooting. This act of violence is deeply concerning and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” said Minister Sileku.

The Minister has urged the public and industry stakeholders to avoid speculation regarding the motive behind the incident.

“We are not in a position to confirm whether the shooting is connected to the dispute between two mini-bus taxi associations affected by the extraordinary measures we were forced to take in temporarily closing ten routes and lanes for a period of a month. We will await official confirmation from the South African Police Service (SAPS) before making further comments,” he added.

Minister Sileku further noted that daily monitoring systems established on these routes will continue and that operations are stable and running smoothly, with no reported disruptions since the reopening of the routes on 18th October.

“Our focus remains on promoting peace, stability, and safety within the minibus taxi industry, and we will not tolerate any return to violence,” concluded Minister Sileku.

The department continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders to maintain peace and ensure the safety of all road users in the Western Cape.

