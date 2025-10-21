Intertec Achieves AWS Service Delivery Partner Status, Reinforcing Cloud Expertise Across RDS, Systems Manager, and EC2

Intertec is now ready to drive seamless AWS migrations, secure databases, and high-performance Windows and hybrid cloud environments.

The AWS Service Delivery Partner status reinforces our leadership in architecting secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud environments that empower clients to accelerate innovation on AWS.” — Dr. Abhinav Srivastava, Cloud Practice Head at Intertec Systems

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Systems, a leading digital transformation and cloud solutions provider , is proud to announce that it has earned the AWS Service Delivery Partner designation, recognized for its deep expertise in Amazon RDS, AWS Systems Manager, and Amazon EC2 for Windows Server. This recognition underscores Intertec’s ability to help organizations deploy, manage, and optimize workloads on AWS with precision, security, and operational excellence.Amazon RDS Delivery:With the Amazon RDS Delivery designation, Intertec demonstrates its capability to design, migrate, and optimize relational database workloads on AWS. Clients can rely on Intertec to deliver high-performance, secure, and highly available database environments while minimizing operational complexity. From migrating on-premises databases or consolidating multiple engines to fine-tuning for performance and cost, Intertec ensures a smooth, low-risk transition to AWS that accelerates deployment, reduces downtime, and maximizes ROI.AWS Systems Manager Delivery:Intertec’s AWS Systems Manager Delivery achievement highlights its expertise in centralizing and automating operational management across AWS and hybrid environments. Clients gain enhanced visibility, compliance, and control while reducing manual intervention. By automating patching, configuration, and compliance checks, Intertec ensures secure, optimized, and audit-ready environments, enabling faster issue resolution, stronger governance, and lower operational overhead.Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery:Through the Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery designation, Intertec showcases specialized expertise in migrating, running, and optimizing Windows workloads on AWS. Clients benefit from seamless migrations, licensing optimization, integration with Active Directory, and performance tuning, resulting in secure, scalable, and cost-efficient Windows environments. Intertec ensures workloads are well-integrated, easy to manage, and optimized for both performance and cost.Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Abhinav Srivastava, Cloud Practice Head at Intertec, said:"Earning the AWS Service Delivery Partner designation is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering secure, high-performing, and efficient cloud solutions. These capabilities allow our clients to leverage AWS technologies fully while freeing them from operational complexities, so they can focus on innovation and growth."This recognition strengthens Intertec’s position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to accelerate their cloud adoption and maximize the value of their AWS investments.About Intertec SystemsEstablished in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit www.intertecsystems.com

