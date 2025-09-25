Intertec Wins Outstanding Channel Partner Award 2025 for Digital Assets at Hexagon LIVE Global, Las Vegas

Intertec Wins Outstanding Channel Partner Award 2025 – EMIA at Hexagon LIVE Global, las Vegas

Intertec’s expertise in EAM, AI/ML, and IoT earns global recognition for transforming asset strategies into sustainable business outcomes.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Systems is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Digital Assets Outstanding Channel Partner – EMIA 2025 by Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence. The award was presented at the Hexagon LIVE Global 2025 Partner Summit, held on Monday, June 16, in Las Vegas.This prestigious accolade is part of the 2025 Hexagon Partner Awards and highlights Intertec’s commitment to delivering excellence through Hexagon solutions that drive innovation and measurable impact for customers across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa.The award recognizes Intertec Systems for its success in:• Providing insights that optimize asset performance and lifecycle management• Supporting clients in transitioning to predictive maintenance strategies• Driving sustainable and profitable asset management practices “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering impactful asset lifecycle intelligence solutions across key industries in the EMIA region,” said Venkat S, Director – EAM & IoT, Intertec Systems. “Our partnership with Hexagon continues to empower clients with smarter decision-making capabilities, predictive maintenance driven by IoT and AI/ML, and a strong foundation for sustainable operations.”As a trusted Hexagon partner in India and the Middle East, Intertec Systems is at the forefront of deploying next-generation Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions integrated with IoT, AI/ML, and real-time analytics. We work closely with regulators, critical infrastructure entities, and asset-intensive organizations to turn data into actionable intelligence—helping them shift from reactive to predictive maintenance models while meeting environmental and operational goals. This award underscores our leadership in helping organizations achieve greater visibility, control, and performance across the asset lifecycle.Intertec remains committed to driving innovation, operational excellence, and digital maturity for customers across sectors, including utilities, public services, transportation, manufacturing, and oil & gas—building a smarter and more sustainable future across the region.About Intertec SystemsEstablished in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit www.intertecsystems.com About HexagonHexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division helps clients design, construct and operate more profitable, safe and sustainable industrial facilities. We empower customers to unlock data, accelerate industrial project modernization and digital maturity, increase productivity and move the sustainability needle.Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

