Intertec Systems Featured Among the Most Trusted Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intertec Systems, a leading IT solutions and digital transformation provider, has been recognized by Insights Success Magazine as one of the “ Most Trusted Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2025 .” The feature highlights Intertec’s journey from its beginnings as an IT infrastructure solutions and services provider in 1991 to becoming a trusted cybersecurity and digital transformation partner for enterprises and governments across the Middle East and beyond.The article, published on Insights Success Magazine’s website and featured in both its electronic and print editions, emphasizes Intertec’s strategic evolution, industry-driven innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, and applications.“Trust has always been at the heart of how we operate,” said Shailendra Agarwal, Senior VP, Intertec Systems. “Our cybersecurity practice was built to help organizations anticipate risks, strengthen resilience, and innovate securely. This recognition reinforces our continued commitment to protecting businesses in an AI-driven, connected world.”Engineering Cyber Resilience Through InnovationIntertec Systems’ recognition stems from its strong cybersecurity portfolio and its ability to deliver integrated, industry-focused solutions across public sector, healthcare, banking, enterprises, insurance, and energy & utilities domains. Its Cybersecurity Resilience Center (CSRC) serves as the nerve center of its security operations, offering 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Threat Hunting, Vulnerability Management, and Incident Response services.The company’s AI-first approach to cybersecurity leverages automation, behavioral analytics, and predictive intelligence to detect and neutralize threats before they escalate. This is complemented by its expertise in Zero Trust Architecture, Cloud-Native Application Protection (CNAPP), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Unified GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) frameworks—helping organizations stay secure, compliant, and resilient across IT, OT, and cloud environments.Recognized Leadership in the Cybersecurity LandscapeIntertec Systems was named a Contender in the IDC GCC Managed Security Services MarketScape 2023 and a Major Player in the IDC Middle East Managed Detection and Response MarketScape 2024, validating its growing influence and market leadership in cybersecurity services.Through its dedicated Cybersecurity Resilience Center (CSRC), Intertec has successfully integrated IT, IoT, and OT security into a unified defense fabric—enabling enterprises to achieve proactive, data-driven security operations that align with business objectives and regulatory frameworks.Building the Future of Cyber ResilienceAs cybersecurity continues to evolve in the era of AI and automation, Intertec Systems remains committed to advancing the security posture of its clients. Its focus on AI-powered cybersecurity frameworks, adaptive SOC operations, and strategic partnerships ensures organizations are equipped to defend, recover, and thrive amid an increasingly complex threat landscape.“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and trust,” said Adarsh Abraham, Director of Cybersecurity at Intertec Systems. “We continue to invest in next-generation technologies and skilled talent to help our clients achieve cyber resilience with confidence.”With offices in five countries and a presence across 15+ markets, Intertec Systems continues to strengthen its position as a trusted digital transformation and cybersecurity partner—helping enterprises engineer resilience, enable secure innovation, and embrace the future confidently.

