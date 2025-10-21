A&M Industrial Honored with 2025 AD Giving Back Award for Outstanding Support of U.S. Veterans

Members of the A&M Industrial Team proudly accept the 2025 AD Giving Back Award

A&M Industrial received the 2025 AD Giving Back Award in the Industrial & Safety category, honoring its ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. veterans.

It’s an honor to give back to those who sacrificed so much. My dad was proud to be a U.S. Marine… he would be thrilled that the A&M Industrial team continues to support veterans and honor his legacy.” — A&M Industrial President David Young

RAHWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&M Industrial is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Affiliated Distributors (AD) Giving Back Award in the Industrial & Safety category, recognizing the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. veterans. The annual AD award celebrates member companies that make meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteerism, financial support, and other charitable efforts.A&M Industrial’s long-standing dedication to veteran causes is deeply rooted in the legacy of its founder, Arny Young, a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. This year’s award honors the company’s volunteer service and sponsorship activities at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park , a state-run, 312-bed nursing facility providing comprehensive, around-the-clock care for veterans. A&M Industrial employees volunteer at the Menlo Park facility, organizing and sponsoring Bingo events for residents. The company funds the prizes awarded and engages directly with veterans—calling numbers, assisting with scorecards, and verifying winners. Beyond financial contributions, these visits foster genuine moments of connection and appreciation for those who have served our nation.“It’s an honor to give back to those who sacrificed so much,” said David Young, President of A&M Industrial. “My dad was so proud to be a U.S. Marine, and he instilled in us the importance of giving back. Accepting this award in his memory is truly special. He would be so thrilled that the A&M Industrial team continues to support veterans and honor his legacy.”In addition to assisting veterans, the Young family also founded and continues to support the Monica K. Young Foundation , which raises awareness of ovarian cancer and funds vital research toward a cure. The foundation honors the memory of Monica K. Young by providing resources and support for women and families impacted by the disease.This recognition highlights A&M Industrial’s enduring commitment to service—honoring those who have served our nation and advancing meaningful causes that strengthen communities. For more than 70 years, A&M Industrial has remained dedicated to upholding the values of service, respect, and community that continue to define its culture and mission.

