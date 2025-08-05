A&M Industrial Introduces Autobrade™ Robotic Surface Finishing Systems To U.S. Manufacturers

Automate time-consuming surface conditioning and finishing tasks with Autobrade solutions. An Autobrade solution equipped with a Dynabrade end effector performing an automated surface finishing application.

A&M Industrial adds Autobrade robotic finishing systems to its product lineup—automating polishing and deburring to boost safety, quality, and efficiency.

By pairing Autobrade’s innovative technology with our in-house robotic expertise, we’re helping customers automate their most labor-intensive finishing tasks and unlock real efficiency gains.” — Josh Young, COO

RAHWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&M Industrial , a leading distributor of industrial supply and automation solutions, proudly announces the addition of Autobrade ™ Robotic Surface Finishing Systems to its growing lineup of advanced manufacturing technologies. Designed to enhance safety, consistency, and efficiency, Autobrade delivers a smart alternative to manual surface finishing in today’s labor-constrained manufacturing environment.As U.S. manufacturers grapple with skilled labor shortages, rising costs, and demanding quality standards, Autobrade robotic systems offer a powerful solution for automating deburring, sanding, polishing, and grinding tasks. These ready-to-deploy systems not only reduce operator exposure to hazardous environments but also improve throughput and product uniformity across a range of materials—including metal, composites, plastics, and wood.At the core of Autobrade is the ability to build custom automation systems tailored to specific material removal and surface finishing applications. Its Autonomous Adaptable Robotic System (AARS), powered by Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI) technology, features intuitive Scan & Go functionality and Drag & Go no-code programming—enabling non-technical users to program robots up to 20 times faster. This dramatically streamlines implementation and accelerates ROI. Autobrade’s modular design integrates seamlessly with the Active Contact Flange-Kit (ACF-K) and supports the industry’s widest range of robotic end-effectors, delivering unmatched flexibility across applications.Autobrade systems are fully compatible with leading robot brands including FANUC, Universal Robots, and Doosan, and integrate seamlessly with Dynabrade end-of-arm pneumatic tools. For panel finishing operations, Autobrade also offers a fully integrated robotic work cell featuring a two-tool system that simultaneously processes rail faces and inner pockets—eliminating tool changeover with an innovative dual-head configuration.“Autobrade represents the next evolution in surface finishing,” said Josh Young, Chief Operating Officer at A&M Industrial. “By pairing Autobrade’s innovative technology with our in-house robotic expertise and support services, we’re helping customers automate their most labor-intensive finishing tasks and unlock real efficiency gains.”Through its A&M Robotics division, A&M Industrial supports clients from concept to installation and beyond—offering end-to-end services that include system design, integration, programming, and training. With the addition of Autobrade, A&M Industrial continues to expand its role as a trusted automation partner for U.S. manufacturers looking to improve safety, productivity, and product quality through smart, scalable robotic solutions.Learn more about Autobrade robotic surface finishing at www.am-ind.com/robotics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.