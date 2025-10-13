A&M Industrial Acquires Assets Of Central Tool Supply Of Hazleton, PA

A&M Industrial announces the acquisition of Central Tool's assets in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, expanding A&M Industrial's reach and service in the region.

Central Tool's decades of dedication to Pennsylvania’s metalworking community align perfectly with our customer-centric mission. We look forward to expanding our services & support in the region.” — David Young, A&M Industrial President

HAZLETON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&M Industrial, a leading provider of industrial safety and metalworking solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Central Tool Supply, effective October 1, 2025.As part of this transition, Mike Beltrami, owner of Central Tool Supply, will direct all new orders to A&M Industrial and serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth onboarding process for Central Tool Supply’s valued customers. Since 1985, Mike has proudly supported Pennsylvania’s metalworking industry with industrial mill supplies, earning a strong reputation for reliability, technical expertise, and customer-first service. With 40 years of experience, he will remain an invaluable resource to the A&M Industrial team, ensuring continuity and service excellence throughout the transition.To guarantee a seamless customer experience, A&M Industrial has acquired Central Tool Supply’s customer account data and order history. Customers will experience uninterrupted service as account information and inventory are fully integrated into A&M Industrial’s advanced ERP system.Commitment to Hazleton’s Industrial Community“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Beltrami and Central Tool Supply’s loyal customers to the A&M Industrial family,” said David Young, President of A&M Industrial. “Central Tool's decades of dedication to Pennsylvania’s metalworking community align perfectly with our customer-centric mission. We look forward to expanding our services & support in the region.”Expanding Industrial Supply Capabilities Across the NortheastThe acquisition highlights A&M Industrial’s ongoing commitment to strengthening industrial manufacturing support throughout Pennsylvania and the Northeast. Over the past several years, A&M Industrial has grown strategically through multiple acquisitions while enhancing its Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) program, technical services, and regional distribution capabilities.Benefits for Former Central Tool Supply CustomersFormer Central Tool Supply customers will now enjoy:• Access to over 1 million industrial and safety products online• Exclusive A&M Industrial digital and print catalogs tailored to customer needs• Dedicated technical support and customer experience teams• Advanced inventory management solutions, including custom VMI program• Fast, reliable delivery from A&M Industrial’s Cranbury, NJ distribution center

