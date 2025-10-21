Two Black Château Authors Named Finalists in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards

2025 Anthem Awards Finalist Mick Heyman, Author Mellow Your Money by Mick Heyman Grinell Desjarlais, Author Saving KC by Grinell Desjarlais

“Mellow Your Money” by Mick Heyman and “Saving KC” by Grinnell Desjarlais are honored as finalists in the Book, Story or Feature category.

At Black Château, we believe in storytellers, and these two powerful books exemplify that mission. ‘Mellow Your Money’ and ‘Saving KC’ each shine a light on topics that affect people deeply” — Desireé Duffy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two purpose-driven books from Black Château authors have been named finalists in the prestigious 2025 Anthem Awards. “Mellow Your Money: How to Surf the Market and Build Wealth without Stressing Yourself Out” by Mick Heyman and “Saving KC” by Grinnell Desjarlais are both recognized in the Book, Story or Feature category.The Anthem Awards spotlight purpose-driven work from around the globe that amplifies voices, drives progress, and inspires change, and both titles align with that mission. Heyman’s book is honored under the Awareness Category, Education, Art & Culture, while Desjarlais’s novel is celebrated in the Awareness Category, Health.“At Black Château, we believe in storytellers, and these two powerful books exemplify that mission. ‘Mellow Your Money’ and ‘Saving KC’ each shine a light on topics that affect people deeply in our current society: financial stress and mental health. These books do so with heart, purpose, and clarity. We’re proud to see Mick Heyman and Grinnell Desjarlais honored for using their voices to inspire awareness and action,” says Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château Enterprises.Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include an esteemed panel of leaders from leading organizations and companies dedicated to social impact, including Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association, Heather Malenshek, CMO, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Kim Getty, CEO, Deutsch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Award-Winning Actor & LGBTQ+ Advocate, Belén Frau, Global Communications Manager, IKEA, Linda Roth, Chief Communications Officer, World Central Kitchen, C.D. Glin, Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo, and many others.Alongside the Finalist Announcement comes the launch of Anthem Community Voice, an annual voting campaign and celebration to uplift the work of Anthem Finalists. Supporters can show support for and celebrate “Mellow Your Money” and “Saving KC” online until October 30th, 2025.All Finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award selected by Anthem judges. All Winners for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on November 18, 2025.“This hasn’t been an easy year for the impact sector, but the Anthem Awards community has once again stepped up to provide hope and change lives no matter the circumstances,” said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin.About Black ChâteauBlack Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm specializing in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals around the world with a full spectrum of services. It is the creator of The BookFest, a biannual literary adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award–winning multimedia brand that celebrates the written word through its website, podcast, and social media. Founded in Southern California and now headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma, Black Château operates virtually with a global reach. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. For more information, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com About The Anthem AwardsLaunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose- and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards celebrate work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s partners and sponsors include AARP, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit, and TheFutureParty. The Anthem Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ. For more information, visit the Anthem Awards’ website.

