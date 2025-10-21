Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4009338                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION:           VSP St Johnsbury                        

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:10/20/25 @ 0804 hours

STREET:  I 91 S

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 108

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, standing water

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Skye Mulligan

AGE:  45  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side

INJURIES: No injuries reported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 91 S near mile marker 108 in the town of Newbury. The operator Skye Mulligan (45) of Burke, was traveling south when her vehicle hydroplaned, and she lost control. Mulligan's vehicle left the east side of the road and rolled over coming to rest back on its tires. Mulligan reported no injuries. State Troopers were assisted by Wells River Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance responded. Precision Towing responded and removed the vehicle.

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

