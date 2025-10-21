St Johnsbury/ single vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4009338
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:10/20/25 @ 0804 hours
STREET: I 91 S
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 108
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, standing water
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Skye Mulligan
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side
INJURIES: No injuries reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 91 S near mile marker 108 in the town of Newbury. The operator Skye Mulligan (45) of Burke, was traveling south when her vehicle hydroplaned, and she lost control. Mulligan's vehicle left the east side of the road and rolled over coming to rest back on its tires. Mulligan reported no injuries. State Troopers were assisted by Wells River Fire Department and Woodsville Ambulance responded. Precision Towing responded and removed the vehicle.
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
