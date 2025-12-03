RE: Westminster Barracks - Missing Person - Update

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE / MISSING PERSON

CASE#: 25B1009691

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 at approximately 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sadawga Lake Road near Kentfield Road, Whitingham, VT

MISSING PERSON: Robert Birch

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

**** Update: Robert Birch has been located *****

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/02/2025 at approximately 2100 hours, Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a missing person last seen in Whitingham, VT (Windham County). The caller reported Robert Birch, age 67, was last seen on foot in the area of Sadawga Lake Road and Kentfield Road. Through investigation, it was learned Birch is an avid walker and is known to travel several miles a day on foot in the Whitingham and Readsboro, VT areas. He is described as a white male, approximately 5'8", 183lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a green windbreaker jacket. Birch has gone missing before but was located safely. Anyone with information about Birch's whereabouts or information that could assist State Police in their search efforts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin Bureau of Criminal Investigation Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, Vermont 05346 802-722-4600 (w) 802-722-4691 (f) Michael.studin@vermont.gov

From: Corliss, Stacy via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 5:42 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Westminster Barracks - Missing Person

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.