Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,818 in the last 365 days.

Saint Albans Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2008839

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025 @ 0220

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Davis                                           

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:     On December 3, 2025 at approximately 0220 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Grand Isle. The operator was identified as Jacob Davis (age 22) from North Hero. Davis was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Albans State Police barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Grand Isle Court on December 18, 2025 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence (DUI #1).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2025            

COURT: Grand Isle Court (North Hero)

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saint Albans Barracks / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more