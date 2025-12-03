Saint Albans Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2008839

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025 @ 0220

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Jacob Davis

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 3, 2025 at approximately 0220 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Grand Isle. The operator was identified as Jacob Davis (age 22) from North Hero. Davis was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Albans State Police barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Grand Isle Court on December 18, 2025 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence (DUI #1).

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2025

COURT: Grand Isle Court (North Hero)

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.