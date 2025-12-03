Saint Albans Barracks / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2008839
RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025 @ 0220
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2, Grand Isle
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Jacob Davis
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 3, 2025 at approximately 0220 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Grand Isle. The operator was identified as Jacob Davis (age 22) from North Hero. Davis was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Saint Albans State Police barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Grand Isle Court on December 18, 2025 to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence (DUI #1).
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2025
COURT: Grand Isle Court (North Hero)
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.