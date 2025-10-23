October is Vision Awareness Month: Time to Tackle the Digital Eye Strain Epidemic

Eye examination using a VELA Medical chair — ensuring patient comfort, ergonomic posture, and efficient clinical workflow. VELA Medical ophthalmology chair designed for ergonomic eye examinations — supporting clinicians and patients during diagnostic procedures. Work safely and comfortably with VELA Medical’s adjustable ophthalmology chairs.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October marks Vision Awareness Month in the United States — a timely reminder of the growing impact of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), also known as digital eye strain.74% of Americans now report CVS symptoms with women especially affected (69% vs. 60% for men). In fact, more than half of Americans spend six or more hours daily on digital devices and increased smartphone use has only amplified the problem.Common symptoms of digital eye strain include blurred or double vision, headaches, dry or irritated eyes, and difficulty focusing. The good news is that small, consistent changes can make a meaningful difference.Simple steps to reduce digital eye strain:1) Keep a safe distance from your screens by placing them an arm’s length away and just below eye level.2) Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.3) Blink often and stay hydrated — To prevent dry eyes.4) Schedule regular eye exams — Early detection ensures timely treatment of potential problems.“Digital eye strain has become an everyday reality for millions of Americans,” says Mike Laky, CEO at VELA Medical USA. “Vision Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to build healthier habits — and to remind ourselves that a quick check-up can make all the difference.”VELA Medical encourages everyone — patients and healthcare providers alike — to use Vision Awareness Month as a call to action. Protecting your eyes today helps preserve clear and comfortable vision for the future.About VELA MedicalVELA Medical designs and manufactures specialized medical chairs for hospitals and clinics, supporting safe patient handling, ergonomic working positions, and efficient clinical workflows. With a strong focus on ophthalmology, mammography, radiology, and other diagnostic specialties, VELA Medical’s adjustable patient chairs help healthcare professionals maintain healthy postures and reduce the risk of work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WRMSD). By improving patient comfort, clinician ergonomics, and workflow efficiency, VELA Medical enables safer, smoother, and more productive patient examinations in modern healthcare settings.

