VA and DoD contract brings FDA-registered safe patient handling equipment to clinics nationwide

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe patient handling has long been a priority in U.S. hospitals, where both patients and healthcare workers face risks during transfers and examinations. Now, a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) ensures that FDA-registered medical chairs are available nationwide to support safer, more effective diagnostics.The chairs are designed to stabilize patients during exams and scans, reducing fall risk while protecting staff from musculoskeletal injuries caused by poor work postures or manual adjustment of patients. For departments such as ophthalmology, mammography, and radiology — where forward-leaning postures, repeated transfers, and standing exams often put patients and staff at risk — this represents a significant step forward in clinical safety.“Every fall avoided and every lift prevented is a win for both patients and healthcare staff,” said Mike Laky, CEO of VELA Medical USA . “With this VA and DoD contract, facilities can more easily access FDA-approved equipment that directly supports safe patient handling protocols and improves treatment for veterans.”The FDA-approved chairs also address the needs of bariatric and mobility-impaired patients, who face greater challenges during diagnostic exams. By improving positioning and reducing the need for repeated transfers, the equipment not only supports patient dignity but also enhances the quality of imaging results — an important factor in ophthalmology, mammography, and x-ray procedures.For clinic directors and safe patient handling teams, the contract streamlines procurement. Rather than navigating lengthy approval processes, the contract streamlines procurement, giving VA facilities direct access to products for improving patient flows.“VA clinics and hospitals are always looking for better ways to protect staff and patients while delivering precise diagnostic results,” said Darcy Mullins, product specialist at VELA Medical USA. “This contract makes it easier for facilities to access equipment that achieves all three: safety, accuracy, and efficiency.”With the VA and DoD contracts in place, hospitals and clinics nationwide and abroad can now take a decisive step toward safer, more effective care in ophthalmology, mammography, physiotherapy, and radiology departments — protecting patients, safeguarding staff, and strengthening the quality of veteran healthcare.About VELA MedicalVELA Medical designs and manufactures high-quality medical chairs that combine better exam results and safe patient handling with ergonomic support for healthcare professionals. With a strong focus on ophthalmology, mammography, and radiology specialties, VELA Medical products are developed to improve clinical workflows, increase patient comfort, and reduce strain for staff. By delivering adjustable patient chairs that support safe positioning and efficient patient flow, VELA Medical helps clinics meet the growing demand of patients while mitigating work-related risks for healthcare professionals.

