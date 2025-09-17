VELA Medical USA Highlights Projected U.S. Ophthalmology Workforce Shortage by 2035

VELA Medical Ophthalmology Move+ Chair in action

With ophthalmology projected to fall to just 70% adequacy by 2035, VELA Medical USA calls for solutions that safeguard staff and streamline clinics.

A chair that allows proper positioning saves seconds per patient, which adds up to hours weekly. When a clinic can see more patients while reducing staff strain, everybody wins.” — Mike Laky

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. ophthalmology workforce is shrinking at an alarming rate. According to new projections, the number of practicing specialists will decline by 12% by 2035, while patient demand is expected to surge by 24% during the same period.Mike Laky, CEO of VELA Medical USA and industry expert with more than 20 years in healthcare, warns that this imbalance could create a severe eye care crisis.“Eye care workers already struggle with the physical demands of their jobs,” Laky said. “With this shortage, ophthalmologists will treat more patients daily, making proper staff ergonomics not just about comfort but about sustaining our remaining workforce.”The scale of the challenge is confirmed by a recent report from the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis. The study projects that ophthalmology will reach just 70% adequacy by 2035, making it one of the two most understaffed medical specialties in America.Darcy Mullins, product specialist at VELA Medical USA, points out that the crisis is not only about numbers—it’s also about working conditions.“Most ophthalmologists and technicians spend hours in uncomfortable positions examining patients. When you multiply that strain by the additional patients they’ll need to see, we risk losing even more specialists to burnout and injury,” she said. “We can’t create new ophthalmologists overnight, but we can make sure the ones we have stay healthy and productive.”One solution, according to Laky, lies in specialized ergonomic seating designed to reduce physical strain on clinicians.“Small adjustments make enormous differences,” he explained. “A chair that allows proper positioning saves seconds per patient, which adds up to hours weekly. When a clinic can see more patients while reducing staff strain, everybody wins.”Laky emphasizes that behind the statistics are real patients whose sight may depend on timely access to care.“This isn’t just about numbers on a page. Each missing specialist represents thousands of patients who might not receive timely care for conditions that could cost them their vision.”With its status as a federally contracted supplier, VELA Medical USA works to increase ergonomics for medical staff, improve patient accessibility, and streamline workflow in busy schedules—helping medical clinics meet growing challenges with resilience and efficiency.

The VELA ‘Move+’ Ophthalmology Chair combines ergonomic support with safe, one-person patient handling

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.