Iraq’s Ministry of Education Grants Official License to Abwaab as a Nationwide E-Learning Platform

Representatives from Abwaab and the Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Educational Television sign a new partnership agreement to support innovative learning outside the classroom.

This license is a defining moment for education in Iraq. We will double our efforts in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and our partners to deliver high-quality education to every home.” — Ahmed Sadiq

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abwaab, Iraq’s leading online education platform, announced today that it has received an official license from the Ministry of Education and the Directorate of Educational Television, authorizing it to operate as a digital education provider throughout Iraq. This milestone affirms the government’s trust in Abwaab’s digital learning model and reinforces its role as a reliable partner in advancing the education sector in line with national standards for digital transformation.The license marks a turning point in Abwaab’s journey in Iraq, offering a clear regulatory framework to broaden access to accredited digital educational content. It also paves the way for deeper partnerships with schools, universities, training centers, and academic institutions while enabling education providers to seamlessly integrate blended learning methods in accordance with approved policies. Additionally, it allows Abwaab to further invest in teacher training, enhance digital assessments, and expand the use of technology and artificial intelligence to boost student performance across all provinces, including rural areas.Ahmad Sadiq, General Manager of Abwaab, stated:“This license is a defining moment for education in Iraq. It affirms that investing in our youth is the most worthwhile endeavor. We will double our efforts in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and our partners to deliver high-quality education to every home, backed by outstanding content and AI-powered tools that personalize the learning experience. Our commitment is clear: accessible, impactful, and high-quality education for all.”Sadiq added:“Abwaab is an Iraqi company at its core, employing local talent and working with top educators and experts to develop curriculum-aligned content that truly improves academic outcomes.”Under the new license, Abwaab will expand its service offering to provide end-to-end digital learning solutions, including curriculum-aligned content design, virtual classrooms, self-paced learning, gamified and interactive modules, and advanced reporting tools. These solutions will enable schools and parents to track students' progress and results in real time. The platform will also enhance AI-powered personalization features and improve accessibility through offline learning, multilingual support, and user-friendly interfaces compatible with varying internet speeds.Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Zainab Al-Khafaji, Director of Educational Television at the Ministry of Education, said:“The Ministry places great importance on developing Iraq’s digital education landscape to keep pace with global learning trends. We believe empowering qualified and standards-compliant private sector players under a clear regulatory framework is essential to building a modern education system that serves students across all provinces. We will continue supporting initiatives that prioritize student well-being and uphold the highest standards of quality and transparency in delivering e-learning services.”Abwaab remains committed to investing in teachers through structured professional development programs and specialized workshops. The company currently works with a network of 98 top instructors and lecturers across core and specialty subjects. Abwaab also continuously updates its content based on feedback from students, schools, and national exam results, ensuring precise alignment with curricula and an ever-improving educational experience.(End)About AbwaabAbwaab is the leading smart learning platform in the MENA region, offering an integrated digital ecosystem that enables students to study in alignment with their school curricula under the guidance of top educators and advisors. The platform combines self-paced learning, live interaction, and continuous assessment, using artificial intelligence to personalize the learning experience and improve student performance—redefining education beyond the classroom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.